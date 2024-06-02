How to train your brain to be more optimistic

Welcome to Work Smarter, Fast Company‘s newsletter on career, leadership, and productivity advice. You can sign up to receive this newsletter every week here .

I come from a long line of worriers—both my mother and grandmother lost countless hours of sleep over things they couldn’t control, concerned about what could go wrong. As a child I worried about being liked, as a young adult I worried about my career and money, and as a midlife person and parent, I now worry about basically everything.



I’ve been called a pessimist but prefer to view myself as a realist. After all, there is a lot wrong in the world at large and a lot that could go wrong in life. I’ve always subconsciously felt that if you aren’t concerned, you aren’t paying attention. And in general, as a journalist, cynicism or at least skepticism is a bit of a job requirement.



But at the same time, I’ve always been a little jealous of optimists. Who wouldn’t be? They are just so . . . happy. It turns out being an optimist is better for you, too:

According to Dr. Sue Varma a clinical assistant professor of Psychiatry at New York University and author of Practical Optimism: The Art, Science, and Practice of Exceptional Well-Being:

“Numerous studies involving over 200,000 individuals have found that optimism is linked to many positive outcomes. People who embrace optimism tend to enjoy improved immune function, better heart health, and even more positive health outcomes. They also experience fewer physical symptoms and less pain in general.”

In addition to being healthier, she also points out that optimists are wealthier, live longer, and are more successful in life, work, and relationships.



While it may be a chicken and egg situation (who wouldn’t be optimistic if they were healthy, rich, and successful in work and relationships?), there are ways for even pessimists to change their mindset.