Why some people are hiring a ‘reverse recruiter’ for their job search 

It’s a tough time to be a job seeker, whether you’re early in your career or looking for a leadership role. Mass layoffs continue to be rampant in industries like tech , media , and finance . Companies are posting “ghost jobs” where they advertise for positions they have no intention of filling. And when you do find roles that are suitable for you, you’re competing against large numbers of candidates—most of whom possess similar (or higher) levels of experience and qualifications.

In such a hypercompetitive climate, you might be wondering if there is anything you can do to make yourself stand out. One thing that more and more candidates are doing is turning to “reverse recruiting.” Typically, organizations pay recruiters to fill jobs. The recruiters will reach out to potential candidates on behalf of the company, often conducting the first screening call before the candidate meets anyone from the company. With reverse recruiting, it’s the candidates who hire the recruiters with the job search process or to help them find companies that might have job openings suitable for them.

Brianna Rooney is the founder and CEO of TalentPerch—a company that provides on-demand recruiting solutions for VC-backed startups. She shares her thoughts on why she’s seeing more and more candidates (of all levels) using reverse recruiters in their job search, when it might or might not be right for you, and how to make sure that you’re working with the right one.

Cutting through a confusing labor market

Reverse recruiting isn’t a new concept, but Rooney believes there are two reasons that explain its prominence. First, “it’s a crowded competitive market for candidates,” she says. “There are a lot of layoffs . . . [and] too many applicants. With AI being used, people don’t know how to pass the bot, people don’t know how to optimize for LinkedIn, and be really clear how they’re going to come up in searches.”