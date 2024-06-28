Forget all the cables: you only need 3 charging gadgets for travel

I’m leaving for a trip tomorrow. It should be a joyous, exciting occasion. Unfortunately, I have terrible—nay, debilitating—battery anxiety when traveling.

Yes, phones last all day on a charge now. Usually. But what if mine doesn’t? What if one of my kids doesn’t properly shut down a tablet and leaves the screen on for a couple hours in a backpack?! What if the charger in my airplane seat isn’t working?!! All corner cases, to be sure, but still I fret.

However, I do have a few ways to combat these feelings. And it only takes a few, as in three. So without further ado, here are the three (and only three) battery-bolstering gadgets I bring with me on every single trip.

Multi-charging cable: $12

Forgetting to pack the right charging cables used to be a huge stressor for me. No longer.