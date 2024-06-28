Fast company logo
Keep your devices going no matter what type of port they use—even if you’ve only got AA batteries on hand.

Forget all the cables: you only need 3 charging gadgets for travel

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

I’m leaving for a trip tomorrow. It should be a joyous, exciting occasion. Unfortunately, I have terrible—nay, debilitating—battery anxiety when traveling.

Yes, phones last all day on a charge now. Usually. But what if mine doesn’t? What if one of my kids doesn’t properly shut down a tablet and leaves the screen on for a couple hours in a backpack?! What if the charger in my airplane seat isn’t working?!! All corner cases, to be sure, but still I fret.

However, I do have a few ways to combat these feelings. And it only takes a few, as in three. So without further ado, here are the three (and only three) battery-bolstering gadgets I bring with me on every single trip.

Multi-charging cable: $12

Forgetting to pack the right charging cables used to be a huge stressor for me. No longer.

Behold this cheap multi-charging cable, which has a USB-C plug on one end and four charging tips on the other: one for an Apple Watch, one for older Android devices (Micro USB), one for USB-C devices, and one for Apple devices that use Lightning, including pre-2024 iPhones.

I’ve bought one of these for each member of my family, and it’s the only cable that needs to go in each person’s respective bag. No more clutter, no more forgotten cables.

Anker wall plug/backup battery: $40

I need something to plug that multi-cable into, of course. For that, I use this very-excellent Anker wall charger.

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

