Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Save a bundle and get rid of old junk by sending an old Kindle, Fire TV, Ring camera, or other device back to Amazon—it’s a win-win.

Buy a lot of Amazon gadgets? You could get 20% off each time

[Source Illustration: Getty Images]

BY Doug Aamoth1 minute read

We’ve bought two Kindles for the Aamoth household in the past year and we paid full price for each. We also have, at last count: two ancient Kindle e-book readers (one from 2009!), two dust-collecting Kindle tablets, three woefully underpowered Fire TV sticks, and the first-generation Fire TV Cube—a true powerhouse in 2019, now a shell of its former self.

Why am I telling you all this? Because even though these old devices are virtually worthless, trading them in knocks 20% off the price of most of Amazon’s current gadgets. I could have been getting discounts all along by sending back my ancient gizmos.

How the discount works

Step one: Underneath the price of eligible Amazon devices, there’s an unassuming light-blue “Save 20% with Trade-In” button.

Click it, and you’ll see a helpful pop-up with all your previously purchased Amazon gadgets listed.

Now, don’t worry too much about the trade-in value for each of these items. Just the act of trading something in gets you 20% off the new item’s purchase price.

You also get the value of your old device in the form of an Amazon gift card to be used on a future purchase.

So let’s say I wanted the $250 Echo Show 10. I could trade in my least valuable Amazon gadget—the aforementioned Fire TV Cube, which is worth a whopping $3.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics