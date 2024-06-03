Buy a lot of Amazon gadgets? You could get 20% off each time

We’ve bought two Kindles for the Aamoth household in the past year and we paid full price for each. We also have, at last count: two ancient Kindle e-book readers (one from 2009!), two dust-collecting Kindle tablets, three woefully underpowered Fire TV sticks, and the first-generation Fire TV Cube—a true powerhouse in 2019, now a shell of its former self.
Why am I telling you all this? Because even though these old devices are virtually worthless, trading them in knocks 20% off the price of most of Amazon’s current gadgets. I could have been getting discounts all along by sending back my ancient gizmos.
How the discount works
Step one: Underneath the price of eligible Amazon devices, there’s an unassuming light-blue “Save 20% with Trade-In” button.
Click it, and you’ll see a helpful pop-up with all your previously purchased Amazon gadgets listed.
Now, don’t worry too much about the trade-in value for each of these items. Just the act of trading something in gets you 20% off the new item’s purchase price.
You also get the value of your old device in the form of an Amazon gift card to be used on a future purchase.
So let’s say I wanted the $250 Echo Show 10. I could trade in my least valuable Amazon gadget—the aforementioned Fire TV Cube, which is worth a whopping $3.