Buy a lot of Amazon gadgets? You could get 20% off each time

We’ve bought two Kindles for the Aamoth household in the past year and we paid full price for each. We also have, at last count: two ancient Kindle e-book readers (one from 2009!), two dust-collecting Kindle tablets, three woefully underpowered Fire TV sticks, and the first-generation Fire TV Cube—a true powerhouse in 2019, now a shell of its former self.

Why am I telling you all this? Because even though these old devices are virtually worthless, trading them in knocks 20% off the price of most of Amazon’s current gadgets. I could have been getting discounts all along by sending back my ancient gizmos.

How the discount works

Step one: Underneath the price of eligible Amazon devices, there’s an unassuming light-blue “Save 20% with Trade-In” button.

Click it, and you’ll see a helpful pop-up with all your previously purchased Amazon gadgets listed.