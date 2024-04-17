Get an internship at one of these 25 companies in 2024 if you want high pay and a good career path

If you’re a current student or recent grad hoping to get your foot in the door, an internship is a good way to jump-start your career. However, not all internships are created equal, as many can be unpaid, which worsens income inequality.
Of course, there are good internships out there, and to help you identify them, Glassdoor has released its annual list of the best companies to intern at. Its 2024 list features 25 companies ranked by median salary and career opportunities.
Interestingly, while the tech industry has experienced mass layoffs for almost two years now, 18 of the 25 companies on the list are in tech. Four companies are in the finance sector, and three are in the consulting industry.
Here are the companies Glassdoor says are the best to intern at (followed by their median base monthly salary and the company’s career opportunity rating):
- Bain & Company ($9,000 median base monthly salary; 4.9 career opportunity rating)
- Roblox ($10,333; 4.4)
- Nvidia ($8,333; 4.9)
- JPMorgan ($8,333; 4.7)
- Amazon ($9,000; 4.4)
- Atlassian ($8,166; 4.7)
- Capital One ($8,833; 4.5)
- Barclays ($8,333; 4.6)
- Uber ($8,666; 4.5)
- Adobe ($8,500; 4.5)
- Qualcomm ($8,333; 4.6)
- Salesforce ($8,333; 4.6)
- Microsoft ($7,890; 4.7)
- Boston Consulting Group ($8,000; 4.6)
- LinkedIn ($8,333; 4.5)
- AMD ($8,000; 4.6)
- eBay ($8,666; 4.4)
- Google ($8,000; 4.6)
- Meta ($8,400; 4.4)
- Oracle ($7,500; 4.6)
- BlackRock ($7,166; 4.7)
- McKinsey & Company ($7,083; 4.7)
- ServiceNow ($7,000; 4.7)
- Intuit ($7,666; 4.5)
- Apple ($7,500; 4.5)
Judging from the list, if you want an internship in consulting, Bain & Company is the firm to shoot for, thanks to its 4.9 career opportunity rating and its median base monthly salary of $9,000. As for the tech industry, Nvidia matches Bain’s 4.9 career opportunity rating, making it the best tech giant to intern at by that metric. But if you’re looking for the highest median monthly salary, then game maker Roblox is your company, with a median monthly salary of $10,333.
To arrive at its results, Glassdoor analyzed the salaries and career opportunity ratings submitted on the platform by U.S. interns from April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024. For a company to be eligible for the list, it must have had at least 30 salary and 15 career opportunities ratings during that timeframe.
