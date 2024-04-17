Get an internship at one of these 25 companies in 2024 if you want high pay and a good career path

If you’re a current student or recent grad hoping to get your foot in the door, an internship is a good way to jump-start your career. However, not all internships are created equal, as many can be unpaid, which worsens income inequality .

Of course, there are good internships out there, and to help you identify them, Glassdoor has released its annual list of the best companies to intern at. Its 2024 list features 25 companies ranked by median salary and career opportunities.

Interestingly, while the tech industry has experienced mass layoffs for almost two years now, 18 of the 25 companies on the list are in tech. Four companies are in the finance sector, and three are in the consulting industry.

Here are the companies Glassdoor says are the best to intern at (followed by their median base monthly salary and the company’s career opportunity rating):