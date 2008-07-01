advertisement
Is Developmental Aid Stifling Africa’s Growth?

By Jon Gos1 minute Read

Thilo Thielke makes a bold statement in this recent piece from Spiegel Online: “No
one has to starve in Africa. Hunger there results from the failures of
unscrupulous rulers — and their friends in the West. Paradoxically, it
is the aid workers who are standing in the way of progress.”
Obviously, I wouldn’t have started Appfrica if I didn’t believe in the
power of personal perseverance, free market competition and
entrepreneurship. These things are hard to nurture in an environment
where everything is handed to you before you ask. Thilo goes on to make
a strong case against Aid programs and what he perceives to be the end
result… [More]

