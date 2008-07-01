Is Developmental Aid Stifling Africa’s Growth?

Thilo Thielke makes a bold statement in this recent piece from Spiegel Online: “No

one has to starve in Africa. Hunger there results from the failures of

unscrupulous rulers — and their friends in the West. Paradoxically, it

is the aid workers who are standing in the way of progress.”

Obviously, I wouldn’t have started Appfrica if I didn’t believe in the

power of personal perseverance, free market competition and

entrepreneurship. These things are hard to nurture in an environment

where everything is handed to you before you ask. Thilo goes on to make

a strong case against Aid programs and what he perceives to be the end

result… [More]