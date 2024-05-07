Crafting immersive advertising experiences with interactive DOOH and social media

Outdoor advertising has changed a lot since the old days, when simple billboards and posters were pretty much the only outdoor option. Now, digital out-of-home (DOOH) billboards show different ads at different times, and even change displays based on individual passersby.

By integrating advanced technologies with the strategic use of data analytics, interactive billboards have become more than just ads people look at. These billboards mix the real world with the digital one, delivering ads people don’t merely walk past, but stop and engage with. HOW DIGITAL OUTDOOR ADVERTISING IS BECOMING MORE INTERACTIVE Digital outdoor advertising is fast becoming even more interactive. The shift is driven by the desire to capture consumer attention in increasingly saturated environments, and to create more personalized, engaging advertising experiences.

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The latest DOOH billboards allow viewers to do things like play a game, see ads that change based on the weather, or post on social media. Technologies used include: Geotargeting And Location-Based Services : Digital billboards and displays now use geotargeting to deliver content relevant to a viewer’s current location. This can include local promotions, weather-related information, or traffic updates, making the advertisement more relevant and engaging.

: Digital billboards and displays now use geotargeting to deliver content relevant to a viewer’s current location. This can include local promotions, weather-related information, or traffic updates, making the advertisement more relevant and engaging. Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR): AR and VR technologies are being incorporated into outdoor advertising to create “immersive” experiences. For example, a billboard could display a virtual 3D view of a car, inviting passersby to interact with the product in a novel way.

AR and VR technologies are being incorporated into outdoor advertising to create “immersive” experiences. For example, a billboard could display a virtual 3D view of a car, inviting passersby to interact with the product in a novel way. Interactive Touchscreens And Gesture Recognition: Some digital outdoor advertisements feature touchscreens or use gesture recognition technology that allows individuals to interact with the content directly. This could be used for interactive games, information kiosks, or even browsing through a catalog.

Some digital outdoor advertisements feature touchscreens or use gesture recognition technology that allows individuals to interact with the content directly. This could be used for interactive games, information kiosks, or even browsing through a catalog. Personalization Through Data Analytics: By analyzing consumer behavior and preferences data, advertisers can tailor outdoor ads to better match the interests of specific demographics frequenting the area. This personalization level increases the relevance and effectiveness of the ads. By making ads more fun and exciting, DOOH billboards help companies grab people’s attention in a world where ads are everywhere we look. BLENDING SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS WITH DIGITAL OUT-OF-HOME ADVERTISING

Digital outdoor advertising is also merging with social media trends to craft immersive experiences that captivate audiences in new ways. These ads turn passive viewers into active participants by displaying real-time social media feeds on digital billboards, incorporating hashtags for wider campaign reach, and inviting user-generated content. Augmented Reality (AR) adds another layer, blending the physical and digital realms for interactive experiences directly from a smartphone. Geotargeting tailors content to the audience’s demographics and interests, making ads more relevant and engaging. Collaborations with social media influencers extend the campaign’s reach from the streets to online platforms, creating a buzz that spans both worlds. Additionally, interactive contests and rewards linked to social media engagement further incentivize audience participation. This innovative fusion of digital outdoor advertising with social media enhances brand visibility. It also leverages the communal power of social media to magnify the campaign’s impact, creating a seamless experience that rewards engagement across both platforms.

SPOTIFY’S “WRAPPED” EXAMPLE The Spotify “Wrapped” campaign is an example of a project that successfully integrated social media and digital billboards to engage consumers. The popular music streaming service uses data analytics to generate personalized summaries for each user, highlighting their most listened-to songs, artists, and genres throughout the year. It takes engagement further by featuring user-generated summaries, fun facts, and global listening trends on digital billboards in major cities. The billboards highlight top artists and songs from various regions, making the content relevant to local audiences. The campaign encourages social sharing, with users posting their own “Wrapped” stats on social media and tagging artists or songs they’ve listened to most. This amplifies campaign reach through organic social media buzz and connects artists with their fans in a unique way.

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In some instances, Spotify includes QR codes and other interactive elements in digital billboard ads. Passersby scan these to discover playlists or unique content related to the campaign. This interactive layer bridges the gap between outdoor advertising and personal digital experiences. THE TECHNOLOGY ENABLING INTERACTIVE DIGITAL OUT-OF-HOME ADVERTISING The technology behind interactive billboards is increasingly sophisticated, using options like Augmented Reality (AR) to captivate audiences with immersive advertising experiences. AR technology allows digital billboards to overlay virtual images or information onto the real world.

For instance, a passerby looking at a billboard through their smartphone camera might see a 3D model of a product or an interactive game that blends in with their surroundings. Burberry ran an innovative campaign for its Olympia bag launch. The operation utilized interactive digital billboards with augmented reality (AR) technology in London, New York, and Tokyo. By allowing pedestrians to engage with the campaign via smartphones, viewers could see digital images of the bag and brand ambassador Kendall Jenner integrated into their surroundings. This immersive AR experience captured attention and encouraged widespread social media sharing. LOOKING AHEAD: THE FUTURE OF ADVERTISING

Thanks to technology, the future of advertising is hurtling towards ever more personal and interactive experiences. Interactive DOOH is leading the change, turning billboards into gateways offering custom, engaging experiences directly on the street. Marketers can use AR and VR to let people try on clothes or explore products in 3D, and AI to show ads that match the weather, traffic, or what’s trending on social media. DOOH billboards will connect with phones and watches, making ads more relevant to people and what they like. Advertising will increasingly focus on connecting with individuals and making marketing more meaningful. As interactive billboards get smarter, they’ll change how cities look and how brands talk to their audiences, making ads a part of daily digital and physical life. We stand currently at the intersection of innovation and tradition. Interactive digital billboards are not just transforming the streets, they are setting a new standard for how companies interact with their audiences. The future of advertising lies in creating connections that are visually captivating, deeply personal, and engaging.

Kim M. Pham is the VP of Digital at DASH TWO, a leading advertising agency that blends expertise in OOH and digital media buying.