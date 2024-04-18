Three tips for driving growth through your CEO-CMO relationship

In most growing technology companies, the CEO and CMO are unlikely allies. At best, they are lions and gazelles: The CMO hunts down near-term growth opportunities while the CEO runs out ahead, innovating and ideating. At worst, they can become immovable forces, with the CMO positioned in the CEO’s mind as a head-in-the-clouds cost center manager.

However, research from McKinsey found that the CEO-CMO relationship, when leveraged effectively, can drive “outsized growth.” As a CMO, I’ve been fortunate to partner with my current CEO at multiple tech unicorns to drive high-performing teams and business success. If you are looking to supercharge your go-to-market outcomes, here are my tips for CEOs and CMOs on how to win together. 1. CREATE A PARTNERSHIP FOUNDED ON COMMUNICATION AND UNDERSTANDING The odds are good that a variety of communication styles and preferences exist between a CEO and a CMO. The key is understanding how to communicate effectively and regularly in a way that works for the partnership.

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In my CEO-CMO dynamic, my always-on nature makes me lean toward an onslaught of digital channels, ranging from email to Asana to Slack, to communicate. My CEO prefers to pick up the phone when he needs to talk through something. We’ve agreed the phone is best for both of us: I can get quick answers or information, and he can streamline the places he needs to be connected to. Additionally, establishing a routine for regular one-on-one meetings to discuss strategic priorities, progress toward shared objectives, and any challenges that may arise is critical, especially as the partnership is forming. My CEO and I have discovered that our action-oriented styles often leave little opportunity for casual conversation, so we purposely take a few minutes at the start of each call to inquire about each other’s well-being. Find a way to encourage an environment where the CMO and CEO are easily accessible to each other and other team members. This fosters a culture of transparency and encourages prompt resolution of issues. My CEO will pull me in on conversations with customers who are interested in joint marketing opportunities, and I regularly invite him to attend my senior leadership meetings. This kind of two-way accessibility creates shared understanding and alignment.

2. ALIGN ON DECISION-MAKING APPROACHES Collaborative decision-making is a crucial element of an effective CMO-CEO relationship. The collaboration of these two leaders creates a combination of their distinct viewpoints and skills, leading to more comprehensive and successful decisions. Early on in our CEO-CMO dynamic, my CEO and I established a shared decision-making framework that allowed me to move quickly in my role, a critical aspect of early success for any new CMO. We think of it like one-way vs. two-way door decision-making. This is a framework where one-way door decisions require extensive analysis and collaboration, while one executive can make two-way door decisions but still use consultation and feedback from the other.

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Finally, decision-making augmented by real-time data can be a game-changer for executive teams looking to move quickly. The good news is marketers have access to a lot of data, but they need to present this data to the CEO in a clear and simple way. The CMO presents data-backed insights and analysis to the CEO. This helps the CEO make informed decisions aligned with the company’s goals. This collaboration helps strengthen the relationship between the CMO and CEO and can lead to more efficient decision-making. 3. FUTURE-PROOF THE COMPANY TOGETHER With the influx of marketing tools, technology, and tactics, the priorities and focus areas for CMOs have shifted quickly. Adding to the challenge, most CEOs don’t have a marketing background—only 10% of Fortune 250 CEOs have marketing experience and only 4% have been CMOs.

Given these forces, it’s no wonder CEOs and CMOs sometimes find themselves feeling like they are playing two completely different games. Rather than being frustrated by a CEO’s lack of interest or (more likely) lack of understanding around marketing, CMOs should take an active role in educating and up-leveling CEO knowledge around marketing strategies and opportunities. For example, the emergence of generative AI has sent shockwaves through marketing organizations given its potential impact on marketing output. While the CEO is probably happy to hear that more content is getting loaded on the website, it’s imperative that marketing leaders show how this type of initiative translates to headcount, cost savings, organizational structure changes, and potential budget impacts. CEOs care more about the bottom line and the return on investment of their marketing efforts. The best way to frame these discussions is to focus on quantifiable outcomes. By taking more of a trusted advisor role, CMOs can bridge the knowledge gap between their own experience and that of their CEO, aligning priorities and creating a unified vision for the company’s marketing strategy. A proactive strategy like this can help chief marketing officers make faster progress. It can also help them get the support and resources they need to use new tools and methods. In the end, this can lead to better results.

Ultimately, the opportunity facing CEOs and CMOs to partner more effectively is theirs for the taking. By bridging communication and understanding, building a clear path for decision-making, and working together to innovate, the partnership between CEOs and CMOs can create game-changing growth for companies. Rachel is the CMO of Simpro with over 15 years of experience leading global marketing teams, previously at Adobe, Confluent, and Oracle.