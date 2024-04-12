A shockingly high number of hiring managers ask illegal questions during job interviews

Throughout the hiring process, managers typically assess a candidate’s suitability for a role by investigating their experience, communication abilities, and other relevant professional attributes. Nevertheless, some hiring managers continue to overstep boundaries by probing into protected information such as age, identity, disabilities, or familial status.

A Resume Builder study that surveyed 1,000 U.S. hiring managers found that one in three say they knowingly ask illegal questions. Here is what you need to know: