House passes key surveillance bill after days of infighting over changes

The House passed a bill Friday to reauthorize and provide sweeping reforms of a key U.S. government surveillance tool without including broad restrictions on how the FBI uses this crucial program to search for Americans’ data.

The bill, approved 273-147, now goes to the Senate where its future is uncertain. The program is set to expire on April 19 unless Congress acts.

House Speaker Mike Johnson brought forward the revised proposal, which would reform and extend a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act known as Section 702 for a shortened period of two years, instead of the full five-year reauthorization first proposed. Johnson hoped that the shorter timeline would sway GOP critics by pushing any future debate on the issue to the presidency of Donald Trump if he were to win back the White House in November.

A separate provision, ending warrantless surveillance of Americans, was also offered on the floor Friday but despite gaining support from strange bedfellows from the far-right and far-left, the measure ultimately failed to get a majority of the votes required to pass the House.