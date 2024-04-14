How to use a ‘knockback’ to become more confident at work

While many of us are aware of how failure can impact our careers , fewer understand how knockbacks affect us.

Knockbacks at work happen everyday. They are sometimes small and mildly irritating, sometimes big and deeply disappointing. The word knockback can mean a physical blow that causes the person on the receiving end to fall backward. Or it can mean a metaphorical blow—something that delays or halts an individual’s personal or professional progress. At work, knockbacks are much more likely to be metaphorical than physical, but they can still hurt. By managing our response to the disappointment of a knockback, we can minimize the negative impacts and we can rebound with increased self-belief.

Here’s a guide to how knockbacks impact our careers, and how you can use them to grow more confident at work.

The connection between knockbacks and confidence

Perhaps you can recall the raw emotions that you experienced in the wake of a setback. You might have dwelled on it for a while, questioning how you allowed it to happen, beating yourself up. This is an understandable reaction and demonstrates a high degree of commitment to your work. But it’s also a counterproductive reaction because constantly questioning ourselves can have long-term negative impacts on our confidence levels and on our success.