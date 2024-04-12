Earnings upgrade season gets underway

This story originally appeared in The Technology Letter and is republished here with permission.
We are just approaching the very beginning of earnings season—how time flies!—which gets underway next week, when Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Netflix will both report results, the traditional early birds of the season.
And that means it’s time for earnings upgrade season, when analysts tune up their spreadsheets, and, if they’re feeling chipper, raise price targets and ratings on stocks.
Don’t overthink the chip recovery
We are four quarters into a recovery in semiconductors, writes Cantor Fitzgerald analyst CJ Muse on Monday, as he raises his rating on chip equipment giant Applied Materials to Overweight from Neutral, cuts his rating on Global Foundries to Neutral, and raises price targets across a slew of companies including ASML, Micron Technology, and Lam Research. The average time till a peak in chips is nine months, writes Muse, which means there’s another five quarters of improving business.
“And this doesn’t include potential for ‘more exuberance’ related to AI,” writes Muse. “Don’t overthink it,” he says of riding the upcycle. Of Applied, he writes, “In this environment, it’s extraordinarily hard to be negative on equipment,” given sales for the industry will rise next year and the year after, he expects. The company is “well-positioned to win and drive overall company market share higher” in the key advanced technologies: high-bandwidth memory, advanced (chip) packaging, “gate all around” transistors, and “backside power.”
Those things will boost Applied’s profit margin. His favorite picks for earnings are Nvidia, Western Digital, ASML, NXP Semiconductor, and Qualcomm, while he’s cautious about Intel, Global, and Seagate. Regarding Nvidia, for which he has a $1,200 price target—almost 40% upside from Monday’s price of $871.33—Muse writes that “AI momentum remains strong and should drive another solid beat and raise” in quarterly results.
A surge in AI chips
In a similar vein, John Vinh of KeyBanc on Monday raised his price targets on Nvidia, Micron, Monolithic Power Systems, ARM Holding, and Analog Devices after a recent trip through Asia-Pacific. Among the many trends Vinh observed in that region, he notes in particular a very robust outlook for server computers for artificial intelligence. Within an overall server market increasing by just 4% this year, “We continue to expect AI servers to grow 150% to ~450,000 in 2024,” writes Vinh.