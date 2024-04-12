Earnings upgrade season gets underway

This story originally appeared in The Technology Letter and is republished here with permission.

We are just approaching the very beginning of earnings season—how time flies!—which gets underway next week, when Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Netflix will both report results, the traditional early birds of the season.

And that means it’s time for earnings upgrade season, when analysts tune up their spreadsheets, and, if they’re feeling chipper, raise price targets and ratings on stocks.

Don’t overthink the chip recovery

We are four quarters into a recovery in semiconductors, writes Cantor Fitzgerald analyst CJ Muse on Monday, as he raises his rating on chip equipment giant Applied Materials to Overweight from Neutral, cuts his rating on Global Foundries to Neutral, and raises price targets across a slew of companies including ASML, Micron Technology, and Lam Research. The average time till a peak in chips is nine months, writes Muse, which means there’s another five quarters of improving business.