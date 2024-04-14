It’s not the Biden or Trump deepfake that’s the most worrying—it’s the one depicting your local official

BY Mounir Ibrahim5 minute read

While the global implications of AI-generated deepfakes, such as those featuring world leaders, are well-recognized, it is crucial to turn our attention to a less obvious threat: the impact of these technologies on local communities. A deepfake of the U.S. president could, of course, be incredibly damaging, but a similar piece of content weaponized against communities in the United States or abroad could be even more devastating. If the most sophisticated media outlets, government agencies, and technology companies have trouble deciphering authentic from synthetic, how will a local community do so?

Of utmost concern is the accessibility and user-friendliness of platforms. Virtually any human has access to text-to-image/video/audio generators with almost no barrier to entry. Many of these services are available in one-click downloads and do not require much technical expertise to deploy. This is a sea change from legacy image or video editing tools, which required a level of skill to operate effectively. Weaponized on Local Levels Local communities at home and abroad are the most vulnerable because local law enforcement, media, and institutions lack the tools or agility to keep up and react to synthetic content. Also, global media literacy skills are generally weak. There are signs of weaponization of generative AI on local levels already. Most notably, these tools are being used to harm women and young girls as there have been a number of incidents in which students in New Jersey; Winnipeg, Canada; and in Spain have used readily available generative tools to sexualize images of classmates online. Similarly, a group of students in New York used available AI tools to create a synthetic video depicting the principal promoting violence and making racist and offensive comments. In these instances, nonexperts (students) successfully leveraged highly sophisticated tools and weaponized them against their local community. Bad actors on anonymous social media platforms like 4chan use these tools to target local governments too. A Columbia University researcher, tracking threads on social media channels, found content using AI tools to sexualize images of local officials in Louisiana who appeared publicly in parole board hearings. Further, generative tools were used to manipulate statements, expressions, and the voices of the judges, prosecutors, and defendants. Here, anonymous actors targeted and deployed AI tools against state and county-level officials without recourse.

As a former U.S. diplomat deployed abroad, I view these examples with extreme concern and consider its impact internationally. I have seen just how dangerous an image or video can be when targeted toward a specific community with underlying tensions. While there are many examples of high-profile use in global conflicts like Ukraine and Gaza, local and less visible issues are not well documented, perhaps because they are not being detected. We must prepare for the eventuality that generative AI will be used to provoke the most volatile communities around the world at a local level. One example highlights a Pakistani group that leveraged generative tools to push prophetic narratives throughout South Asia and down to local communities. These messages developed a significant following and were amplified to millions of people throughout the region. We can expect similar actions provoking religious, tribal, and community tensions globally. What Can We Do? Given these vulnerabilities at the local level, how do we go about addressing them? It is complex, but we must develop robust strategies that encompass both regulation, accountability, and education. Regulation will help force larger technology platforms to put guardrails and safety levers on AI platforms. Efforts, such as the White House Executive Order, Deceptive AI Act in the U.S., the EU’s AI Act in Europe and, even at the multilateral level with the recent UN General Assembly resolution on AI safety, will all prove helpful and move the discussion toward best practices, but open-source models remain the primary source of concerning content as they are not owned or regulated by a responsible party. In addition, platforms and distribution channels should also increase their understanding and attention to vulnerable areas and the contextual clues that might indicate that AI is being weaponized to wreak havoc on a local community. Digital content provenance offers hope; by adding transparency markers like a cryptographic hash to media files, responsible actors can better inform consumers about the origins of online content. To date, digital content provenance is available on generative platforms like OpenAI’s DALL-E, Microsoft’s Image Designer, Adobe’s Firefly, Hugging Face Spaces, and Stability AI and have all been used to add provenance to well over tens of billions of images. Provenance will successfully scale, but widespread adoption and education on the approach will take time.

