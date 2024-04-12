IRS tax day is here. Don’t miss out on a refund or these easy-to-miss credits for low-income earners

The deadline to file your personal federal tax return is Monday, April 15. If you live in Maine or Massachusetts, you get a couple of extra days. If you haven’t done this yet or are not required to file because of low income, the Free File tool from the IRS may be the solution you didn’t know you needed. Here are a few things to know:

Am I eligible for the Free File tool?

This free service is a result of a partnership between the IRS and multiple tax preparation software companies. To qualify, your adjusted gross income must be below $79,000. (There is even a Spanish-language option.)

But I heard I wasn’t required to file taxes at all

As a single person, it’s true that you are not required to file if your gross income is less than $13,850. If you are married and filing jointly, this goes up to $27,700. However, low-income earners who are not required to file should consider doing it anyway, the IRS says. That’s because you might still be owed a refund or be eligible for tax credits.

Don’t assume that because you don’t owe taxes you are not eligible for a refund, as that is simply not the case, the IRS emphasizes. You have to file to get money back. Importantly, low-income filers may also be eligible for tax credits such as: