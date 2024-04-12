Startup CEO salaries are declining, especially at companies with later-stage funding

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Those who dream of becoming the chief executive of a startup may assume that their pay will rise as the company progresses through each funding round, but a new report shows that’s not always the case.

Kruze Consulting has released its annual Startup CEO Salary Report for 2024, and it reveals that when a startup goes through its Series B round of funding, the CEO may actually see their salary decrease. Kruze’s report looked at the anonymized payroll data of over 450 startups that have raised billions in venture capital. It found several surprising results. The first is that the average startup CEO salary actually decreased in 2024. The average salary is now $141,000, compared to $142,000 previously. While that $1,000 drop is relatively minor—representing just 0.7% from 2023 averages—the reduction in salary intensifies for those CEOs whose startups are in their Series B funding rounds. Early-stage CEOs saw a boost The report found that average seed-stage startup CEO salaries increased 2.3% to $132,000 and Series A startup CEO salaries increased 6.5% to $179,000, but average startup CEO salaries took a large hit once those startups progressed into the Series B funding rounds. Specifically, Kruze found that in 2024, the average CEO salary for a company that was in its Series B round of funding decreased by around 9.6% to an average salary of $227,000 (down from an average of $251,000 in 2023).

Why are CEOs whose companies are in their Series B rounds of funding seeing their salaries slashed? Kruze says it reflects the financial realities that many startups face after they get bubble-like injections of cash in their earlier funding rounds. “The decrease in Series B CEO salaries from the high of $262,000 in 2022 to $227,000 in 2024 illustrates the normalization of compensation as the startup ecosystem moves beyond the VC bubble,” the report points out. “Later-stage companies are being particularly cautious in their expenditure to preserve runway and focus on achieving key milestones.” While the hit to their salary may be ego-bruising, Kruze says the CEO salary reductions that occur after Series B rounds reflect the fact that many CEOs are more willing to prioritize the health and longevity of their company over personal gain.