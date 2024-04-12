How-can-employees-advocate-for-themselves-at-work

BY tonya.johnson6 minute read

Whether they’re just starting out in their industry of choice or have been at it for several years, it’s natural for career-minded, ambitious individuals to keep an eye on opportunities that could give them an edge in their professional lives.

But, in order to keep their skin in the game and gain the respect of their leaders and coworkers, it’s essential for employees to first build trust in their capabilities if they want like-minded colleagues to buy into the contributions they are trying to make. To help you speak up about your concerns or ideas, 18 Fast Company Executive Board members share their best practices with other workers who wish to present their ideas and become a better advocate for themselves at their current place of business. 1. GIVE OTHERS CONSTRUCTIVE FEEDBACK. Being constructive in your feedback is important. If you can communicate your feedback in a way that is beneficial to all parties, it will generally be received well. – Kalyan Kuchampudi, Almabase

2. EXPRESS IDEAS, GOALS, AND CONCERNS CLEARLY AND FIRMLY. To advocate for yourself at work, start with clarity about your goals and needs. Practice assertive communication, expressing your ideas and concerns respectfully but firmly. Build relationships that support open dialogue, and seek mentors for guidance. Confidence grows with each positive step toward self-advocacy, turning fear into empowerment. Your voice is your strength. – Tony Martignetti, Inspired Purpose Partners 3. FRAME YOUR ASPIRATIONS IN A LESS SELF-CENTERED MANNER.

Speaking up for yourself at work can be challenging and uncomfortable. It can be helpful to take the mental spotlight off yourself. Yes, of course, it’s your work or yourself that you are advocating for, but adding context and framing the situation with, “I’m really passionate about our mission and so I’d like to contribute more to the company in this new role,” can help it feel less self-centered. – Kristin Lytle, The Leader’s Edge 4. AVOID BRAGGING TO OTHERS WHEN YOUR IDEAS ARE CHOSEN. Self-advocacy is not bragging or bullying! Everyone has smart ideas that deserve to be heard and considered at work. If you’re uncomfortable, try leading with phrases like “In my opinion …” or “What I’ve learned …” In this way, your concerns and ideas are not presented in opposition to the opinions of others. To enhance your credibility, refrain from claiming credit when your ideas are chosen. – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems

5. UNDERSTAND THE COMMUNICATION DYNAMICS AT YOUR COMPANY. When you are new to a place or a company, observe first how people communicate and interact effectively. Of course, you have a right to speak up. If what you are suggesting is minor, go ahead. But if it is a major ask, and if you want to achieve something substantial, first figure out the communication dynamics of your company before you state your purpose. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 6. TRUST YOUR ABILITY AND BE READY WHEN AN OPPORTUNITY COMES UP.

Developing trust within an organization and team begins with a person trusting themselves first. Ultimately, they should trust in their ability and have full context for their concerns and ideas. Ensure you have done the work to understand all sides. Become the person who does not always speak but who always has depth when they speak. Don’t be discouraged if your ideas are not implemented. Remain resilient to inspire impact. – Jimmie Lee, JLEE 7. TAKE SOME LESSONS ON THE ART OF NEGOTIATION. Some situations may require negotiation. Learning basic negotiation techniques can help you advocate for yourself more effectively, especially in discussions about roles, responsibilities, or compensation. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

8. BE SELECTIVE ABOUT WHEN AND HOW YOU COMMUNICATE. As a woman of color, I advocate for myself at work by confidently expressing ideas and choosing the right time to communicate. Building ally relationships and emphasizing my strengths are key. Overcoming fear, I recognize the value of my voice, contributing authentically for a more inclusive workplace. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206 9. COMMUNICATE RESPECTFULLY AND PROFESSIONALLY.

Advocating for yourself is about confidently communicating your ideas and concerns respectfully and professionally. Before presenting your ideas, prepare by gathering data and examples to support your points and seeking guidance from trusted mentors or colleagues to help you refine your approach. Lastly, choose the right time and place to speak up when you are ready. – Christine Alemany, i2c Inc. 10. CREATE A PATTERN OF OPENNESS AND WELCOMING BEHAVIOR FOR COWORKERS TO MODEL. One of the best ways to create the opportunity to self-advocate is to develop a safe space for the coworkers around you to do the same. This is because when you pattern the open and welcoming behavior you want your boss and superiors to exhibit, they’re much more likely to mirror that same behavior back toward you. And that creates space for your ideas to not only be heard but welcomed. – Barry Fiske, Merkle

11. PRESENT IDEAS FROM A FACT-BASED PERSPECTIVE. Read the room and know the audience. Know the facts and then, if your concerns are not jiving, present them from a fact-based perspective. You’ll be respected for your opinions, engagement, and your insights. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 12. LEAN ON SUPPORT NETWORKS FOR ADVICE AND ENCOURAGEMENT.

First, understand your value and contributions to the organization, focusing on objective facts and concrete examples. Engage in active listening and seek feedback to open the dialogue. Identify the optimal moments for voicing your ideas and present your thoughts and decisions with clarity and confidence. Tap into support networks for advice and encouragement. Know when to persist or to quit. – Stela Lupushor, Reframe.Work Inc. 13. PROVIDE AN OPEN-ENDED QUESTION AFTER MAKING YOUR POINT. Start with a “power phrase” that positions your confidence from the start, such as, “In my experience, here is what works well …” Frame your point of view in terms of values, priorities, and goals as an anchor that others can relate to. Then, add an open-ended question after you land your opinion to engage others in a problem-solving dialogue, and minimize a “me versus you” dynamic. – Bonnie Davis, HuWork

14. ENCOURAGE A DISCUSSION ABOUT THE BENEFITS OF DESIRED OUTCOMES. Consider a two-pronged approach. Begin by getting clear on your outcomes so that you can be more flexible in your approach. Next, what are the benefits for others based on these desired outcomes? This forces you to be agile, diversify your thinking, and create shared interests. Moving from “me” to “we” thinking builds strategic alliances and breaks down barriers. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 15. PRACTICE BEING AN ACTIVE LISTENER.

Start by building relationships and establishing trust. Be clear and concise in communicating your concerns or ideas, and provide solutions, not just problems. Use “I” statements to express your views and feelings. Practice active listening to understand others’ perspectives. Understand your worth and don’t shy away from discussing achievements and career aspirations. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 16. FIND AN ALLY TO HELP YOU CRAFT YOUR MESSAGE AND INTENTIONS. Thoughtful choices equal greater impact. It’s all about knowing who to speak up to, how to craft the message and your intentions. Do you approach the CEO? The head of your department? Do you have the best interests of the team and company at heart? A strong business case? Who could help shape your message and position your concerns with organizational savvy and with the context you may lack? – Steven Kowalski, Creative License (TM) Consulting Services

17. ENGAGE WITH YOUR COLLEAGUES ON SLACK TO MAKE YOUR PRESENCE KNOWN. Regular, active participation in visible team forums like Slack builds credibility and makes it easier to speak up when the time comes. Be present. Have opinions. Share jokes and memes. Position yourself now so that you feel free to speak up later when a more difficult concern arises. Waiting until there is a problem to speak draws the wrong attention. Share your ideas early and regularly. – Jared Reimer, Cascadeo 18. ELEVATE YOUR EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE.