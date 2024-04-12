From data to decisions: Harnessing AI for boardroom efficiency and global impact

BY Fast Company Executive Board2 minute read

Of all the ways AI has emerged as a transformative force across the business world, its potential to reshape how companies operate and make critical decisions stands out. Diane Alsing, Project Management Institute board member and executive vice president at Avanade, has seen firsthand the significant impact AI can have on boardroom dynamics. She is optimistic about AI’s potential to enhance boardroom operations and says these dynamics have broader implications for organizational success.

“AI empowers board members by summarizing complex information into actionable insights,” she says. By harnessing advanced algorithms, boards can efficiently process vast amounts of data, streamlining decision-making and instilling confidence among board members. “This makes it easier for them to make informed choices that are grounded in data-driven analysis, not just intuition.” By automating routine tasks such as data retrieval and report generation, AI frees up valuable time and resources, empowering boards to dedicate their efforts to shaping the organization’s long-term vision and strategic objectives, Alsing says. “It takes boards out of day-to-day operations and automates tasks so people can focus on high-value strategic work.” TRANSPARENCY AND RISK MANAGEMENT

AI’s ability to enhance risk management is key, Alsing says. “One of the best things AI can do is help us recognize patterns that we should be looking for and defining them so that we can take proactive steps.” Identifying vulnerabilities within an organization through data analytics will save time and money and make boards more effective. Financial fraud is a good example, she says. “Now CFOs are armed with the ability to seek out patterns that don’t look right—say in expenses or procurement—but that might not be obvious if you’re only checking in once a month.” AI-driven transparency promotes greater visibility and information accessibility across organizations and leadership levels. “Organizations have a lot of silos; information doesn’t always flow where it needs to,” Alsing says. By democratizing data, AI gives boards comprehensive insights into organizational performance and challenges, which in turn leads to more informed strategic planning.

ADDRESSING ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS While AI offers immense potential for boardroom efficiency and transparency, it also “absolutely” raises ethical considerations, Alsing says. “You always have to think about data sources. Are we using data that is biased toward some company’s way of thinking or some particular area of the globe?” “When the internet first came out, we had to learn how to look closely at where the information was coming from,” she says. “It’s the same with AI. This is something we’ll have to work through; I don’t think we have all the answers yet.”