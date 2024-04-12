Progress over perfection: 4 ways companies can prioritize climate action

BY brad-liski3 minute read

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability when making purchasing decisions. In a 2023 Bain survey, half of respondents said that “sustainability is one of their top four key purchase criteria when shopping.” Research from McKinsey found that over 60% of consumers reported “they’d pay more for a product with sustainable packaging,” and that products labeled with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) claims demonstrated higher sales growth than their counterparts without these claims.

Business leaders are paying attention. While many want to reduce the environmental impact of their products, services, or operations, others fear public criticism over their actions. Ironically, being criticized for not doing enough can prevent brands from doing anything at all. “The pursuit of perfection can hinder action and lead to missed opportunities,” says Brad Liski, co-founder and CEO of certified B Corp Tru Earth, a household cleaning product company focused on preventing plastic waste. “Companies are increasingly concerned about being labeled as greenwashers, so they hold back from launching better-for-the-planet ideas in pursuit of perfect-for-the-planet ideas.” Liski recommends that organizations prioritize progress—however small—over perfection, starting with these four steps.

1. EMBRACE IMPERFECT ACTION Perfectionism is both impractical and counterproductive. You can’t improve without taking risks, so it’s crucial to create a culture where team members are encouraged to take strategic risks and acknowledge failures without fear of repercussions. Rather than enacting consequences, empower team members to explore and experiment with new climate action ideas, and reward their efforts. “Public policy has shifted and neglecting ESG commitments will soon have tangible risks and costs,” Liski says. “I firmly believe that the solutions to climate change already exist either in somebody’s head or somewhere in an organization. Once you foster the culture of taking risks and knowing that it’s okay to fail—and, in fact, that success only comes from failing—then those ideas start to surface.”

For example, Tru Earth recently implemented an internal initiative called “The Riskies” to celebrate employees who take risks. These employees are then recognized by the executive leadership team, whether they failed or succeeded in their endeavors, in weekly meetings, quarterly announcements, and annual awards to nurture a culture of strategic action and risk-taking. 2. BALANCE THE TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE Running a profitable business and making a positive difference in the world don’t have to be conflicting objectives. Cut through the noise and maintain a clear focus on the triple bottom line, equally prioritizing environmental, economic, and social impact goals.

“You have to advocate for an integrated approach that values environmental impact, profitability, and social good equally,” Liski says. “Social good and environmental commitments can successfully coexist with economic growth in a business model. We’re living proof that it can. You need all three. It gives you a North Star, so when the clouds come—which happens to every business, whether it’s a bad quarter or an off year—you’ve got your navigation locked in.” 3. EMBED ESG AS A BUSINESS DRIVER Incorporate ESG related key performance indicators into your corporate objectives, not as separate targets. According to data from McKinsey, “a strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) proposition links to value creation in five essential ways: top-line growth, cost reductions, regulatory and legal interventions, productivity uplift, and investment and asset optimization.” Focus on all five of those factors as you measure ESG performance.

Tru Earth leads every monthly, quarterly, and organization-wide meeting, regardless of what type, with its current ESG KPIs: numbers of plastic containers prevented, laundry loads donated, and schools supported. This year, the company has also implemented innovation vectors, tracking progress as it develops and releases new products. “Make sure the entire organization understands that these metrics are as important as profits, losses, or gross margins,” Liski says. “That approach brings culture along with you to take the risks necessary, especially for climate change, but for any innovation, frankly.” 4. MOBILIZE STAKEHOLDERS FOR A MOVEMENT