Technology is not the sole solution to school safety—but it can make a difference

As a technology business leader, few challenges are more imperative than that of school safety.

You don’t have to read deeper than the front page of the newspaper to find evidence of the myriad safety and security threats that plague our nation’s schools on a daily basis, from medical events on the sporting field and vaping in the bathrooms to bullying in the hallways and the real potential for more serious violence. Technology is not the sole solution to school safety—not even close. But it can and should play a greater role in detecting threats, accelerating incident response and empowering collaboration for a more proactive approach to safety and security. CONNECTING THOSE IN NEED WITH THOSE WHO CAN HELP

In an emergency situation, the response is only as good as the information and tools with which we are equipped. Collaboration is crucial, and without it, chaos often ensues. To respond to a school emergency, three key parties must have the tools to collaborate in real time: the school’s teachers, administrators, and safety officers; the 9-1-1 call centers directing resources; and first responders such as police, fire, and EMS. However, these groups have long lacked effective tools to collaborate directly, adding time and confusion in an emergency. For example, in the most serious of events, first responders too often arrive at a scene without essential information about what’s unfolding.

Recent technology advancements are giving all three parties—schools, 9-1-1 personnel, and first responders—a direct line to one another, enabling a critical communications pathway that helps automate information sharing and workflows so that the right life-saving details get to the right people without delay. It’s estimated that reducing response times by even one minute could save 10,000 lives per year. Every second counts. INNOVATING FOR A MORE PROACTIVE APPROACH TO SAFETY

Imagine the following scenario: Shortly after the start of the school day, video security cameras with embedded analytics detect unusual motion in a restricted area, and an alert is sent to the school resource officer (SRO). The SRO accesses video feeds from the area and recognizes an expelled student with a history of making violent threats against the school. He is carrying a large duffle bag. The SRO activates an emergency notification alert to local law enforcement, and doors to the school are automatically locked. School personnel are notified via their radios and smartphones. 9-1-1 is directly connected to the SRO, and call takers can view live video feeds from cameras across the campus as they direct responding officers. Fixed cameras capture the expelled student’s license plate as he flees in his car, and nearby license plate recognition cameras detect the vehicle. Officers are routed to the location, where the expelled student is apprehended without incident.

Back on campus, school administrators lift the lockdown and send a mass notification to all parents as the school day resumes. All of this is possible today, from early detection to real-time incident analysis to informed communication for a more rapid and efficient response. For the best results, school administrators and public safety agencies should collaborate with one another to understand and adopt these technologies, while also bringing in and educating other key stakeholders such as students, parents, teachers, and staff. When all parties are part of the innovation and planning process, there is a better understanding that can allay concerns and ultimately improve safety outcomes.

PRESERVING SCHOOLS FOR WHAT MATTERS MOST Technology is not the sole solution to school safety. But more and more frequently, it factors into happy endings at schools across the country—from Snohomish County, Washington, to Perry Township, Indiana, to Rogers, Arkansas. When used as part of a multi-layer approach, with people and processes at the center, it can help to detect threats, accelerate incident response, and empower collaboration. Utilizing all the tools at our disposal, we have the collective power to change the stories splashed across our newspapers, preserving our nation’s schools as safe places where the next generation can learn, grow, and dream.