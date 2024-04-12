BY Summit Ghimire3 minute read

Images, videos, and infographics are a secret SEO weapon that your website may not be taking full advantage of. Visuals contribute to user experience and help to summarize information or capture the attention of readers and potential customers.

But visual content can also help or harm a page’s rankings in a variety of ways. If they are not implemented carefully, they could slow down your page or make it impossible for search engines to index large portions. Even if they are contributing to the visual appeal of your page, you may be underutilizing a potential rankings booster. For instance, backlinks are a key piece of SEO, but it can be difficult to build legitimate backlink traffic. One of the key ways visual content can be an effective SEO tool is by increasing the possibility that readers will link back to your page. After all, readers are more likely to share a video or use an infographic than simply link to plain text. Highlighting the most relevant or important aspects of your page with visual content can help ensure that your page is receiving backlink traffic that matches the intent of the content. But it’s not enough to simply include relevant visuals. To make sure that visuals aren’t wasted, it’s important to optimize visual content in the following ways.

1. IMPLEMENT AND OPTIMIZE ALT TEXT One way to combine keyword optimization techniques with visual content is to use keywords in the alt text for each image. Alt text refers to image descriptions that are embedded into a website’s code. Since search engines cannot index multimedia, alt text allows search engines to understand and index the visual content on your website. Careful optimization prevents visual content from going to waste. Alt text can be optimized to include keywords, providing additional relevance and authority for a webpage. For example, at Outpace SEO, our optimization includes detailed alt text and descriptive titles to make sure that multimedia content is as effective as possible.

2. CHECK IMAGE SIZES AND FORMATS If your images are Google-friendly, you boost the chances of your page being found in a Google Image search. To be visible in a Google Image search, your images must be in a Google-supported format. Another factor to consider when selecting images is the size of the image. Speed is a key component of user experience, which has a significant impact on rankings. If the file size is slowing down the speed of the page, this will cause rankings to drop, since search engines avoid pages that lag and impact user experience.

3. ESTABLISH RELEVANCE WITH CONTEXT CLUES Where you locate images and how they are labeled are also part of making sure that pages are indexed and ranked correctly, creating “context clues” for search engines. The positioning of your image on a page is all part of creating these “context clues.” Your image should be located as close as possible to its caption, but also to any relevant text or headers. This helps search engines index your pages accurately, ensuring that key visual content is linked to the intent of the page.

Descriptive titles that utilize keywords are another opportunity for optimizing visual content as thoroughly as possible. 4. ENSURE IMAGE QUALITY As part of ensuring user experience, make sure that your images are high quality without being so large that they slow down your page. This balance may involve experimenting with how to compress images and what file type to use. If you are unsure of the latest techniques for image compression, it may be worthwhile to have an SEO team handle the technical side of visual optimization to guarantee the best methods are being used. A good rule of thumb is to compress images till they are as small as possible without being pixelated.