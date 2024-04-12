BY Zain Jaffer2 minute read

For single people in the corporate world, spending long hours in the office and giving up weekends and holidays to work is often part of an accepted practice. If it continues for extended periods, many employees may burn out and leave. Other, younger employees, who have been psyched up for roles in competitive companies and industries, might be OK with it as part of their journey to corporate success; as long as it does not derail their careers, they will keep at it.

For those with partners and families, though, this kind of culture can wreck relationships if not balanced properly. And for many leaders, the amount of time spent with their loved ones is mistaken for quality time. TIME SPENT VS. QUALITY TIME It is ideal if you can enjoy breakfast with your spouse and kids before you leave for work, arrive and leave on time, and then join your family again for dinner. It’s also great if you can attend all of the important events in their lives.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

However, if you are only physically present—while mentally and psychologically absent, still in the office, checking and responding to emails, and doing work on your laptop—your work-life balance is not really there. What if your company demands that you spend long hours or even weekends in the office? Does that mean you have no work-life balance? Some people cope by ensuring they have quality sleep and exercise, wake up early in the morning to do their personal business (like writing a book for example), and have an early breakfast or maybe dinner with the family at least some days of the week. Successful people who maintain their work-life balance ensure they are 100% in the moment. If they are at work, they are fully focused at work. However, if they are at home with their spouse and children, they are 100% there in the moment with them. When they talk to their family, they are in sync. None of that “Sorry, what was that again? I was answering a work email.” That’s a no-no.

STAY IN THE MOMENT Your career and company may be extremely demanding on your time, but it doesn’t mean you can’t have a quality relationship with your loved ones as well. Of course, even if you are 100% attentive when you are with your family, it may not be enough for them. Try to figure out ways to extend those quality moments. Remember that when you are physically with your family, you should be totally in the moment with them. Empathize and listen carefully if they want to discuss something. Sometimes they won’t say what they want directly, but drop hints. If you take the time to listen, you will be able to figure out the real message behind what they are implying.