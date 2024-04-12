BY Camille Preston2 minute read

“Last week was magnificent. I blocked my calendar and I caught up on everything. How is it possible that I’m so far behind less than one week later?”

Time and again, earnest leaders eagerly commit to tackling their inbox, moving out of crisis management, and being better. But these noble time-tested intentions to work harder, better, and faster are ineffective. “Don’t work harder, work smarter” echoes loudly, yet the reality for many leaders involves running faster while paradoxically falling further behind. This turbulence is akin to the airsickness experienced by a helicopter navigating through varying altitudes and constantly shifting gears. The root cause lies in the relentless demands of high-level leadership, where leaders find themselves in a perpetual state of overextension and expend excessive energy without optimizing their impact. The journey begins with an introspective metaphor: A realization that the executive skies are filled with altitudes to navigate and gears to shift. Here are three steps business leaders can take to overcome the overwhelm and find smoother skies.

STEP 1: STAY CLEAR ON THE OUTCOME Just like a helicopter needs precise destination coordinates, leaders need to organize their mental tasks and avoid impulsive actions. Focus on outcomes, rather than mere to-dos. Lack of planning is a significant contributor to exhaustion and time starvation, so it’s important to think strategically and optimize energy allocation.

STEP 2: GET THE RIGHT PERSPECTIVE To acknowledge the dynamic nature of executive tasks, envision yourself as a helicopter navigating through diverse altitudes. Different projects require different altitudes or levels of energy and focus; you might fly close to the ground (extreme focus) for detailed work, then ascend (step back) for more strategic planning. The proverbial airsickness is the result of working harder without working smarter, constantly shifting between altitudes, and wasting mental energy on gear changes.

STEP 3: PUT LIKE TASKS TOGETHER Navigating the executive skies demands a tactical approach. Because time is finite, I recommend adopting the “chunking” strategy inspired by neuro-linguistic programming—group similar tasks together to minimize the mental drain of constant gear changes. Shifting your mindset from a constant state of urgency to the routine tackling of “like” tasks ensures a smoother journey, and allows you to invest precious time and energy into truly meaningful work.

THE “AIRSICK” TRAP: A ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS When it comes to “airsickness” and overwhelm, lack of planning, lack of scheduling autonomy, and overvaluation of responsiveness are common pitfalls. The helicopter analogy becomes a guiding metaphor, then, and illustrates the consequences of jumping straight into action without considering the moving altitudes and turbulence. Strategic leaders can address the root causes of their overwhelm by getting perspective and looking inward.

SEEK PERSPECTIVE. CALIBRATE BEFORE YOU ACT In the quest for greater productivity, leaders are urged to map tasks realistically, group similar tasks to reduce how often they are context-switching, optimize schedules to responsibly deploy energy, and focus on outcomes rather than just tasks. This simple shift embraces a “work smarter, not harder” ethos: Executives will unlock greater focus, clarity, and results, ultimately gaining mastery over their time and work. As leaders embark on this transformative journey, they navigate the executive skies with intentionality, overcoming airsickness and optimizing their impact at every altitude. The skies may be challenging, but armed with strategic insights, leaders can soar to new heights to leave behind the turbulence of overextension and exhaustion.