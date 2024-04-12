Japan could be a global leader when it comes to debris removal in space

The U.N.’s space chief has some advice for Japan: Be bolder.
On the eve of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s state visit, Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs, said Japan is ahead of the curve on thinking through the policy and legal framework to enable active debris removal, and that it’s critical for officials to share their findings with other U.N. members.
“They are leading with all of the thought process and work they’ve done for the first global license for active debris removal,” she said last week at the Atlantic Council. “There are so many critical legal questions that need to be asked when you’re talking about removing a piece of debris from space. And they’ve done all of that thinking. If we want to scale that . . . we need to share that knowledge with a much broader range of member states.”
“I hope that the U.S. can also motivate the Japanese delegation to be a little bolder and to impart some of the very valuable work they’re doing,” she continued.
Astroscale will be attending an upcoming legal subcommittee meeting of the Office of Outer Space Affairs, Holla-Maini said, adding that she’s also urging legal experts from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attend and share more about their licensing process.
This week
While President Joe Biden’s meeting with the Japanese prime minister in Washington, D.C., was not focused on space, many high-level meetings during the Biden administration have covered space priorities.
In addition, officials are preparing for the ninth meeting of the Japan-U.S. Comprehensive Dialogue on Space. The National Security Space Association penned a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris last week laying out priorities for the meeting, including fostering closer partnership between the U.S. and Japanese private space industries. And last week, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a D.C.-based think tank, wrote about ways the two countries’ space sectors could work together on national security.