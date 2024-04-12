Japan could be a global leader when it comes to debris removal in space

On the eve of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s state visit, Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs, said Japan is ahead of the curve on thinking through the policy and legal framework to enable active debris removal, and that it’s critical for officials to share their findings with other U.N. members.

“They are leading with all of the thought process and work they’ve done for the first global license for active debris removal,” she said last week at the Atlantic Council. “There are so many critical legal questions that need to be asked when you’re talking about removing a piece of debris from space. And they’ve done all of that thinking. If we want to scale that . . . we need to share that knowledge with a much broader range of member states.”

“I hope that the U.S. can also motivate the Japanese delegation to be a little bolder and to impart some of the very valuable work they’re doing,” she continued.