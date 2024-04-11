AI mania, faster delivery, and other takeaways from Andy Jassy’s letter to Amazon shareholders

The year began with quite a splash for Amazon, as the company instituted the largest job cuts in its history, laying off more than 27,000 employees. The layoffs came on the heels of a tough period for the e-commerce giant in 2022 when stock fell 51%.

However, Jassy opened his letter by stating that he has “even more” enthusiasm and optimism for Amazon’s future than at this time last year, revealing that Amazon’s revenue for 2023 was up 12% year over year. Here are the main takeaways from what he said next:

Delivery speeds will get even faster

Good news for the impatient: Over seven billion Amazon items arrived same day or next day this year, and Jassy expects even faster delivery times in 2024, with the first quarter already outpacing last year. The company plans to double its fulfillment centers, which are same-day facilities that streamline the time between item selection and shipping to 11 minutes. In addition to more of these facilities, Jassy says Amazon plans to expand its drone delivery service (called Prime Air), which will allow the company to get customers packages in less than an hour.