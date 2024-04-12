Kith and Columbia’s new camping gear might convert even the most ‘inside’ of people

Growing up, my family did a lot of camping. When I think back to those days, I remember the fires and the endless supply of ham and cheese sandwiches. I also remember the outfits: All four of us consistently donned our rattiest leggings, most ancient sweatshirts, and footwear that shouldn’t have seen the light of day. “Style” and “camping” were not two words that coexisted in my mind—until I browsed through the lookbook from Kith and Columbia’s new collaboration .

[Photo: Columbia]

The collection, which draws inspiration from natural landscapes, will allow campers to hike, fish, and sleep in streetwear-inspired swag. Kith’s lookbook for the launch plays up the potential for monochromatic styling, pairing bold outerwear and trousers with matching accessories. A rich, warm palette of “bright yellow symbolic of the sun, red for campfires, and deep green hues matching the forest” runs throughout the collection.

[Photo: Columbia]

On the apparel side, trekkers will find everything they need for a long stay in the great outdoors (and for some aesthetic Instagram photos), including jackets, headwear, and waterproof boots, as well as backpacks and Oakley-brand sunglasses. No leggings or sweatshirts to be found.

[Photo: Columbia]

Columbia’s technology upgrades the clothing from statement pieces to truly durable gear. Details like large, color-blocked pockets and adjustable ties serve a dual purpose of style and functionality. On the Kith for Columbia Utility Vest, for example, an impressive seven pockets are self-draining and zip-closed to store snacks and gear. The vest is also made using Omni-Shield, a water and stain-repellent material that keeps clothes dry. And, if rain gives way to extreme heat, the Deflector LS 2.0 top is designed with Omni-Freeze Zero Ice, a touch-activated cooling technology.