Don’t expect big changes from Delta’s new boarding process

One of the most frustrating parts of the flying process is the congestion that comes when the plane boards, which can lead to delayed flights. That’s why airlines are always on the lookout for ways they can improve their boarding processes.

Now Delta Air Lines has announced changes to the way it boards its planes—but passengers shouldn’t expect those changes to result in a significantly different boarding process than the airline has now. That’s because Delta is just effectively changing the names of the groups in the boarding process and not the order in which various groups board. The changes will take effect on May 1.

As you can see from Delta’s boarding flow chart, which compares the current and upcoming boarding orders, there will still be eight boarding groups, but instead of those groups being called to board based on their ticket class, the groups will be assigned to numbered boarding zones, which will be called to board in order from Zone 1 to Zone 8. This means that instead of Delta calling the “Delta Premium Select” group to board, it will now call the “Zone 2” group to board. But other than that, the boarding order remains the same.

So if the new boarding process is mostly a matter of semantics, why do it? As CBS News noted, Delta says the numerical group names will make the boarding process easier to understand for those who are non-English speakers and thus might not be able to interpret calls for “Diamond Medallions” members or “Sky Priority” members to board. Delta also says infrequent fliers might not be familiar with these classifications, leaving them confused about what boarding group they are in. On the other hand, simple numerical boarding groups are a concept that is easy for most people to grasp.