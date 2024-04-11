A spectacular nova explosion will be visible in 2024 and could eclipse the eclipse for stargazers 

If this week’s total solar eclipse didn’t quench your celestial fix, we have some good news for you: an even rarer astronomical event will soon be visible from our planet. That’s because sometime between now and September, the spectacle from a white dwarf star’s explosion will be visible with the naked eye. Here’s what to know:

What’s happening?

The event is thanks to a recurrent nova called T Coronae Borealis (or T CrB), which is about 3,000 light-years from Earth. The “recurrent” part means that the white dwarf star actually survives its nova explosions only to experience them again in the future. The last time T Coronae Borealis went nova was all the way back in 1946.

So why does the T Coronae Borealis white dwarf erupt every 80 or so years? As NASA explains, T CrB orbits a red giant star and is actually stuck in the red giant’s accretion disk. Their close proximity means that as the red giant heats up and becomes more unstable, its outer layers are ejected and flung to the surface of the white dwarf. This in turn causes the white dwarf’s atmosphere to heat up, resulting in a runaway thermonuclear reaction. This thermonuclear reaction is so bright that it can be seen 3,000 light years away here on Earth.

Interestingly, NASA doesn’t know for sure when this will happen. Unlike a solar eclipse, a nova explosion’s exact timeframe is more difficult to determine. But NASA believes it will happen sometime between now and this September. The good news is that, unlike the solar eclipse, which you only have minutes to view, you’ll have multiple nights to view T Coronae Borealis’s explosion.