CFOs are cautiously experimenting with AI. Here’s what that means for finance teams

BY Steven Melendez4 minute read

Slowly but steadily, artificial intelligence is coming to corporate finance departments.

CFOs and their teams are in most cases still exploring the capabilities of generative AI, often using it for help with tasks drafting documents and transcribing meetings so a human employee doesn’t have to take notes. “Nobody does that anymore if you’ve got Copilot,” says Kirstie Tiernan, a practice leader at IT firm BDO Digital, referring to Microsoft’s line of AI assistants. Tiernan says she’s seen businesses using AI tools to generate material for risk management practices, like documents and videos for a cybersecurity incident simulation. And software vendors catering to finance teams, like financial reporting platform Workiva, are increasingly rolling out AI features of their own. “Our approach has been one of getting capabilities out there for customers to use, to play with, to try, to iterate to see the value it’ll bring,” says Workiva CEO Julie Iskow.

Workiva offers access to AI models from Google and Microsoft, protected by security measures and contracts that assure customers their sensitive data won’t leak or be used for AI training without their consent. The company is working on optimizing the models for specialized financial and reporting tasks, and in the meantime, customers can already use the technology for help with brainstorming and drafting documents like disclosures, audit results, and other reports. One Workiva customer, Amalgamated Bank in New York, has used the AI to help with drafting documents like internal procedures and job descriptions, says Amalgamated CFO Jason Darby. It’s a helpful timesaver—and a good early run of the bank’s framework for evaluating and safely deploying AI. “It’s relatively benign in terms of the risk that we’re exposing the bank to, but we’re also exposing the bank to the undeniable power and efficiency that can come out of the AI tool,” says Darby.

While finance teams are frequently risk averse, there’s still hope in the industry that the technology could increasingly transform how they do business. One goal is automating labor intensive, finance-specific tasks like updating performance projections and fielding internal inquiries, like why sales rose or fell or in a particular region. Those kinds of questions can sometimes be handled by CFOs and analysts instantaneously—and sometimes take a few days of work to fully answer, says Ranjit Rao, principal in the finance and enterprise performance practice at Deloitte Consulting. “Having almost a kind of command prompt at your fingertips, where you can ask a question like that and get an answer right away, is a very practical, real example that companies are going after,” she says. It’s arguably one of the longest sought goals of the software industry: Building a tool that can answer questions about corporate data posed in something like plain English, rather than programming code or esoteric spreadsheet functions that only an expert can fully understand. Even programming languages like COBOL, Basic, and SQL were initially promoted for their ease of use by non-engineers, though early optimism that they could be easily read or even written by technically untrained executives never really panned out.

advertisement

Now, with generative AI, software vendors are again optimistic that complex financial questions can be driven by simple language commands, what Tiernan describes as “giving the executives a way to talk to the data” instead of waiting on finance and tech departments to generate reports. Microsoft in late February unveiled a finance-centric version of its Copilot tool, which it says can be used for tasks like transforming Excel data into reports, spotting anomalies in datasets, pulling up customer account details when drafting an email in Outlook, and aiding with account reconciliation. And Datarails, which builds software for financial planning and analysis (FP&A), has rolled out a chat-powered AI tool called FP&A Genius, which cofounder and CEO Didi Gurfinkel says he sees going beyond automating data visualization and analysis on command to surfacing new insights for CFOs.