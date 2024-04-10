Studio behind the hit ‘Sound of Freedom’ is using a crowdfunding model

Angel Studios wants to give audiences the power to decide what movies are made.

The company behind last summer’s surprise box office hit, the child-trafficking movie Sound of Freedom, employs a crowdfunding model to finance projects from the ground up.

“The gatekeeper model is broken, it isn’t working for audiences, the creative community, or the theater owners either,” Angel’s distribution head Jared Geesey told an audience of theater owners and exhibitors Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Its biggest hit to date, Sound of Freedom, earned over $250 million globally and was one of the top 10 films of the year domestically. Angel Studios raised the funds to make it in just a week. When it was in theaters, they introduced a unique “pay-it-forward” model in which ticket buyers could choose to buy tickets for strangers. Company leaders say it resulted in nearly 2 million additional people seeing Sound of Freedom.