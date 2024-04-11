Lessons from the field: 3 easy ways to customize customer experiences & increase brand loyalty

BY Anand Subbaraj4 minute read

The word “routine” has been in use since the mid-1600s. Derived from the English and French words for “route,” it’s meant to convey a regular activity done along the way to somewhere else. It’s often been lumped in with other words like “normal,” “usual,” or “unexceptional”—but for customers experiencing a service issue or required maintenance, the word “routine” can imply something much different: a lack of attention, urgency, or care.

Post-pandemic customer expectations have risen after years of shopping in digital environments that cater specifically to convenience and personal tastes. According to a study from McKinsey, 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions, and 76% get frustrated when this doesn’t happen. Personalization encourages customers to both return for more service and recommend that service to others. Customers want the attention on them—and they’re willing to walk if they don’t get it. LOYALTY IS BUILT, TRUST IS EARNED, AND VALUE IS SUBJECTIVE Not every industry requires regular field service calls, but those that do are gold mines of customer insights that can be applied to myriad other sectors. For many field service operations, each job is one of hundreds that an employee has done before. But for the customer that is typically unsure about total costs, protocols, and potential obstacles, almost every interaction with a service technician is unique.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It’s those interactions that hold so much importance for determining customer lifetime value (CLV). Tracked over time, trends and patterns emerge which can be used to adjust customer communications, create outreach campaigns, or tweak marketing messages. When Accenture looked at “life trends” to explore the evolving relationships between people and brands, they found that among the leading reasons customers feel less valued, 47% cited poor customer service and 41% felt their feedback was ignored. Hurt feelings aside, the potential revenue loss for businesses failing to manage complaints properly could soon reach $887 billion, up from $494 billion in 2020. It’s a huge problem for companies, made more challenging due to increased competition from more agile/lower-cost start-up brands (such as Temu), rising global prices eating into potential profits, and the ongoing struggle to hire talent for customer-facing roles. The disconnect between the personalized service that customers expect and the strain such bespoke interactions put on companies has been improved by the emergence of chatbots and other generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) that can digitally mimic these engagements. But customers still crave that human connection to elevate their experience from “routine” to remarkable.

Here are three easy-to-execute ways of creating more of those personalized experiences for your customers: 1. Educate And Upskill Teams Creating an individualized experience requires a deep knowledge of the service, and novice employees are less likely to feel comfortable going “off-script” when interacting with a customer. To help technicians and engineers feel more confident in their technical knowledge, employers can prioritize a deeper approach to training by incentivizing mentorship, on-the-job training, and continuing education. This comfort with services provided will ensure that more junior technicians feel comfortable communicating with the customer. Further, studies show there’s a desire among workers for this advanced training, and teaching these new skills can increase employee retention. SHRM found that more than half (52%) of workers said they needed to learn new skills within the next year to continue their careers, and 68% of workers would stay with their employer throughout their career if they were offered upskilling/reskilling opportunities.

advertisement

Facilitating training focused on customer-centric skills is a cost-effective, sustainable way to both improve and personalize customer experiences and signal to employees that management is committed to their long-term development. It should be positioned to teams as a learning opportunity instead of a punitive correction. Overall, educating and upskilling your team is a win-win-win scenario: Companies get better representatives, customers get more personalized service, and workers get the soft skills to prepare them for the future of work. 2. Proactively Harness Data Individualized experiences require individualized data and insights from past behavior that can be used to better understand customer preferences. In field service, predictive analytics in software and mobile applications provide this information on-site and in real time, helping companies anticipate problems before they arise. For other industries, the concept of harnessing data to improve customer experiences is similar, and by understanding the scope of a customer’s needs on a larger scale, you’ll be able to guide them on a personalized journey that makes them feel unique.

Gathering this intelligence begins by gaining a better overall understanding of the data at your disposal. From there, observe how that data flows within your organization and focus on breaking down silos that prevent sharing valuable insights across business units. For example, does the sales team have access to service interactions? Is marketing aware of supply chain disruptions? By making the effort to source, sort, and segment this data now, companies can have more meaningful conversations with their customers and improve their level of service. 3. Remove The Word “Routine” Semantics play a big role in marketing and should have equal importance in customer service. The words we use matter, and signaling that any aspect of your business is “routine” can devalue the experience.