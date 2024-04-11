Power play: 4 ways to make the most of your energy

BY adam-charles3 minute read

If you follow international football (soccer, for the Americans), you’ve probably heard that the Liverpool coach, Jürgen Klopp, recently resigned because he was “running out of energy.” Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern left her post last year for similar reasons. And they’re not alone.

The world is moving at warp speed. Our go-go-go culture doesn’t quit, which leaves everyone on the verge of burnout. And if you’re in a leadership position, that collective smolder is exacerbated by expectations and pressures to perform at a high level—all while leading others. So, how do we avoid burnout and maintain our positive drive to lead? I’ve worked in the events industry for more than 30 years. Our business is fast-paced, deadline-driven, and constantly changing. Being on the road and interacting with almost every industry has taught me a lot about business, people, and the world. The pace and the increasing level of responsibilities has also forced me to find the right approaches that maintain and boost my reserves—for myself and my teams. And it all comes down to balance.

Here are four ways I’ve learned to prioritize balance and keep my energy alive and thriving: 1. KNOW WHAT DRAINS AND DRIVES YOUR ENERGY I enjoy my work—that’s why I’ve been in events for three decades. When you’re passionate about what you do, doing the work (and seeing the results) naturally gives you additional vigor.

Over the years, I’ve also learned what boosts my energy and what depletes it. So, I aim for balance. Creating PowerPoint presentations and endless Excel budgets comes with the job, but doing them drains my energy. On the flip side, being with our staff and our clients and presenting and discussing new ideas energize me. I love being on the road experiencing the work we deliver for our customers and their customers. Figure out that drain-drive balance in your own work, then bring them together so you can replenish, refuel, repeat. 2. WORK WITH YOUR RHYTHMS

We all have different productivity rhythms. For example, I’m definitely a productive morning person. It’s when I think the clearest and have my best ideas. But by 8 PM, I’m done—I need to turn it off and just chill. My wife, however, is the opposite. By understanding those personal peaks and valleys, you can construct schedules to ensure you (and your teams) are working at your best. Business has rhythms, too. Frantic times throw us into overdrive, then things slow down, so use that time to recharge. I try to clear my schedule on Fridays. Then I can exhale a bit and get things done. When Monday comes, I’m ahead of the game.

3. FILL YOUR TANK To keep me going through those highs and lows, I fill my tank with moments of connection: family, close friends, and fun. Working in events takes me all over the world, which is a bonus since I’m passionate about travel. It’s a bit counterintuitive since being on the road can be exhausting, but it always fills me up. Experiencing new people, different cultures, environments, and food truly enriches and elevates my mood.

And, of course, nothing compares to spending time face to face with my colleagues who live in different places. It’s rewarding to see them off my computer screen. In person, we always get more done, generate on-the-fly ideas, and have fun while we’re doing it. 4. OPTIMIZE THE WINS Events and projects come in all shapes, sizes, and planning cycles. But they all require planning and management that gets increasingly busy and more stressful leading up to the first day.

When I deliver, however, there’s this feeling like I just climbed a mountain. It’s a huge surge of adrenaline; there’s nothing like that moment when I watch all the work coming together. And seeing the look on people’s faces—from the brand hosting the event to the speakers and entertainers to those in the audience—is pure joy that fuels me for the next grind. No matter the industry, we all get buoyed by seeing results from our hard work and the ways in which it truly benefits people. Getting there can be exhausting, of course, but that’s what makes it a true win. And those wins fill us up. PRESERVE YOUR ZEST FOR (LEADERSHIP) LIFE