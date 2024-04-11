BY Cheryl Cran4 minute read

As the workplace continues to evolve, navigating the hybrid environment requires a new set of skills and strategies. Whether you find yourself in the office a few days a week or you’re fully remote, it’s essential to adapt and thrive in this dynamic landscape.

Here are ten actionable tips to help you excel in the hybrid workplace: 1. NETWORK STRATEGICALLY If your hybrid situation involves being in the office part time, take advantage of the opportunity to network face to face. For example, schedule coffee or lunch meetings with key colleagues and stakeholders. These informal settings foster stronger relationships and provide valuable insights into the company’s culture and dynamics.

The same can be said for those working in a fully remote environment. In a recent coaching session I was facilitating, I encouraged a senior IT executive to reach out to his remote peers to build relationships, something he found easy to forget to do. 2. SEEK DIVERSE PERSPECTIVES Expand your horizons by researching what other industries are doing. Bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions to your team by incorporating insights from different sectors.

Resources like the World Economic Forum and magazines such as Fast Company offer a wealth of knowledge across various disciplines. In my work at Nextmapping, I share a multiple intelligences model that helps leaders to see that multiple perspectives are an intelligence that needs to be fostered. 3. SUPPORT THE GOALS OF YOUR LEADERSHIP TEAM Help your manager or team lead succeed by aligning your efforts with their vision and objectives. Take the initiative to understand their priorities and offer your assistance whenever possible. By demonstrating your commitment to their success, you can build trust and credibility.

It may seem obvious, but supporting the leaders’ goals saves time and energy in the long run. For example, a group of senior leaders for whom I am consulting were focused on their siloed strategic goals, yet hadn’t reached out to their CEO to clarify how those goals lined up with overall strategic goals. They ended up back at square one. 4. FOSTER CROSS-DEPARTMENTAL COLLABORATION Break down silos by connecting with peers in other departments. Schedule virtual coffee meetings to learn about their roles, challenges, and goals. Platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams make it easy to facilitate these conversations and foster a culture of collaboration. Schedule consistent touch bases with your peers simply to share updates, challenges, solutions, and how each of your challenges interconnect.

5. FIND A MENTOR Identify someone in your organization whose career trajectory you admire and ask them to be your mentor. Set up regular meetings to seek guidance, share insights, and learn from their experiences. Websites like MentorCity and LinkedIn can help you find potential mentors in your industry. Set up a mentor structure that is easy to stick with (such as once a month), and make it easy for your mentor by creating an agenda of topics for discussion. 6. COMMIT TO LIFELONG LEARNING

Stay ahead of the curve by continuously upgrading your skills and knowledge. Keep abreast of the latest trends in leadership, AI, and innovation through online courses and resources such as Udemy and Skillshare. Don’t wait for your manager to give you the resources to get ahead; take initiative and show you are keen to continue learning. Then share what you’ve learned with your boss and with your peers. 7. VOLUNTEER FOR OPPORTUNITIES Raise your profile within your organization by volunteering for projects and committees that align with your interests and showcase your skills. By taking on new challenges, you’ll demonstrate your versatility and willingness to contribute to the company’s success.

For example, a leader I am coaching was feeling excluded from opportunities. During a coaching call, I encouraged her to volunteer for an upcoming data project even though she wasn’t in tech—her perspective would add tremendous value to the project. She volunteered and not only was added to the project, but she was named the project lead. 8. BE A CHANGE LEADER In the hybrid workplace, adaptability is key to thriving in uncertain times. Show that you’re a change leader by embracing new initiatives, demonstrating a positive attitude towards innovation, and vocalizing ideas about how to move change forward. Don’t forget to share what you know so that others can move forward with change as well.

9. OFFER TO BE A MENTOR Share your knowledge and expertise by mentoring others within your team. Offer guidance and support to colleagues who could benefit from your insights and perspective. By paying it forward, you’ll not only help others succeed, but also reinforce your understanding and expertise. You may feel you lack the experience or time to be a mentor. However, you can mentor on anything that you are good at. For example, you may be excellent at using the tech platform and know tips and tricks that you can share with others.

10. MODEL SUCCESS Observe and learn from those who are progressing in the company. Identify the skills and attributes that have contributed to their success and find ways to incorporate them into your own career journey. Pay attention to how the people you admire dress, speak, write emails, handle conflict, and lead themselves and their teams. Make note of what you like and would like to model. In today’s hybrid workplace, you have to be more intentional and willing to go the extra steps in order to gain the recognition and progress you wish to achieve.