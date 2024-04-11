New Jersey is turning to AI to improve the job search process

Americans are experiencing some conflicting feelings about AI.
While people are flocking to new roles like prompt engineer and AI ethicist, the technology is also predicted to put many jobs at risk, including computer programmers, data scientists, graphic designers, writers, lawyers.
Little wonder, then, that a national survey by the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development found an overwhelming majority of Americans (66%) believe that they “will need more technological skills to achieve their career goals.” One thing is certain: Workers will need to train for change. And in a world of misinformation-filled social media platforms, it is increasingly important for trusted public institutions to provide reliable, data-driven resources.
In New Jersey, we’ve tried doing just that by collaborating with workers, including many with disabilities, to design technology that will support better decision-making around training and career change. Investing in similar public AI-powered tools could help support better consumer choice across various domains. When a public entity designs, controls and implements AI, there is a far greater likelihood that this powerful technology will be used for good.
Using AI to Prepare for the AI Future
In New Jersey, the public can find reliable, independent, unbiased information about training and upskilling on the state’s new MyCareer website, which uses AI to make personalized recommendations about your career prospects, and the training you will need to be ready for a high-growth, in-demand job.
The New Jersey Office of Innovation (full disclosure: I founded the Office and now serve there as an unpaid advisor) and the State’s Department of Labor quietly launched MyCareer. last month. MyCareer is actually two websites in one: Career Navigator and Training Explorer.
Training Explorer: Data-Driven Course Comparisons
On Training Explorer, anyone can search for training opportunities. Type in “plumbing” to search for online and in-person training programs. The site returns 72 options with details for each about location, language, cost, wheelchair accessibility and time-to-complete. But, more importantly, it draws on real-time labor market data to indicate that plumbing is an in-demand career, which has openings. Sinks still get clogged in an AI world.