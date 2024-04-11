Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars. It’s a disastrous idea

BY Brian Kateman4 minute read

Last weekend, Elon Musk provided an update on SpaceX’s plans to send humanity to Mars. His goal was succinctly summarized by the title of his presentation: “Making life multiplanetary.” The alternative? “Remain a lame one-planet civilization,” Musk said during his 45-minute speech. But as I see it, no matter how “lame” it is of me to say, space colonization is a horrible idea.

Musk’s ambitions and lengthy comments—mostly technical details concerning planned flight tests and vehicle upgrades—are part of a larger trend of entrepreneurs who support space colonization. In fact, it seems every billionaire wants to be the one to make mankind interplanetary. While Elon Musk pours everything into SpaceX, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have both launched their own space exploration companies, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, respectively. Forget consumer electronics and dot-com businesses—space, and specifically expanding human society into space, is the latest obsession of the ultra-wealthy. But to expand our deeply flawed society would only mean replicating our mistakes, our failures, and our acts of cruelty on a much larger scale. To say that humans are imperfect is an almost laughable understatement. If you look at the overall effects we’ve had on our current planet and the various life forms we share it with, including each other, mankind doesn’t come out looking great. Of course, that’s not how Musk and his contemporaries see it. Musk, for instance, believes we have a moral obligation to spread and preserve “the light of consciousness,” ideally “before World War III.” In other words, before we go extinct. Bezos, meanwhile, argues it’s an inevitability that the human population will continue to expand, and as it does, our limited resources will be divided even more ways. Space colonization is the supposed solution to this, allowing society to continue growing without being limited by scarcity of land or other resources.

Another strand of support for space colonization involves Effective Altruism (EA) and one of its philosophical subsidiaries, longtermism—which Musk describes as “a close match” for his philosophy. To summarize it briefly, EA says that the most ethical choice is the one that does the most good, often in a quantifiable way: saves the most lives, creates the most happiness, reduces the most suffering, etc. Longtermism takes this framework and adds the dimension of the very distant future. If mankind keeps multiplying, then in the future there will be many, many more humans than there are currently. And if our responsibility is to do the most good, then the most ethical thing we can do right now is anything that positively impacts those far-future people, a much bigger population than our current one. Some EAs take it even further, deeming that any failure to help far-future humankind grow is inherently unethical, since we’d be preventing people from experiencing life and joy. Philosopher Nick Bostrom—whose book Deep Utopia came out last month—calls this “astronomical waste,” a waste of the potential for human happiness, as quantified by the number of individuals who could be alive and experiencing said happiness: 10^46 per century of delayed colonization. The problem is that these ideas are all based on the assumption that life is an inherently good thing, and looking at the state of our world, I don’t think that’s something we can count on. Right now, it’s estimated that nearly a billion people live in extreme poverty, subsisting on less than $2.15 per day. Right now, there are at least five major ongoing military clashes involving nearly 30 countries, from civil war in Myanmar to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. I could go on and on.

Human-caused suffering multiplies when we bring animals into the equation. We force dogs to fight each other, we race horses to death, and we trap elephants in zoos. We conduct sadistic experiments on more than 115 million animals each year. We raise and slaughter 80 billion land animals and trillions of sea animals annually for food on factory farms—large-scale industrial agricultural facilities that confine animals under torturous conditions to produce cheap meat, eggs, and milk. Replicating these states of affairs on other planets would be a mistake. There’s little evidence to suggest these injustices will end, and that new ones won’t come into existence. We simply haven’t earned the right to do this. Until we end these abuses, more humans could very well just mean more suffering—for humans and everyone else. One might argue that humans are nowhere even close to colonizing Mars, and thus it isn’t an issue we need to be thinking about. Indeed, despite Musk’s lofty plans, two of SpaceX’s rockets exploded minutes after takeoff last year, and the third (launched last month) ultimately plummeted back through Earth’s atmosphere. But just because something might not happen, or even is unlikely to happen, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take steps to prevent it, especially if the potential for harm is large.