AI video market is hungry for breakthroughs, and talent There are only 20 to 30 companies currently at work developing video generation models. And 18 months ago, these companies had trouble getting funding because, at a time when chatbots were still in their nascent stage, the idea of producing life-like video seemed far away. But video generation tools like Runway and OpenAI’s Sora have totally changed the narrative—and Silicon Valley has taken notice. “I’m seeing an inflection point happening right now,” says Robert Nishihara, cofounder and CEO of Anyscale, whose platform helps developers efficiently train, run, and scale AI models and apps. “It’s mostly a race to build the best model.” In this new generative-AI race, we’ve got AI heavyweights—i.e. OpenAI—alongside companies including veed.io, Pika Labs, Loom, Captions, and Descript. Companies in the video space, like the large language model developers before them, are seeing improvements in their results as they feed their models more training data and more computing power.

But there’s still a lot of work to do. “Right now, we’re at the stage of having some really impressive demos,” Nishihara says. “Sora’s amazing, but the field is nascent, and none of the models have reached the level of being broadly useful.” Indeed, the existing use cases are relatively narrow. For example, Hey Gen lets you upload a video of yourself talking, then generates a video of you saying the same thing in a number of different languages, complete with appropriate and realistic mouth movements, etc. In general, video generation models haven’t advanced to the point where they can faithfully recreate a scene from the user’s imagination as a real video. “It’s going to generate something different right now,” Nishihara says. “Maybe the thing will be cool, but it’s not what I had in mind exactly.” And today’s tools lack the editing capabilities needed to modify the video. “It’s missing controllability,” he adds. “There’s still a lot of work that needs to go into that.”

Developing video generation models is an expensive business. As the size of the models increase, so do the costs of training them, including progressively larger blocks of cloud-computing power. The startups in the space must also attract the talent needed to advance video models and build infrastructure. “There’s a huge premium on people who have done it before,” Nishihara says. “There just aren’t that many of those people.” Acquiring and experimenting with the right kinds of training data, which usually means large amounts of labeled video, is also a costly process. Nishihara says that as competition mounts to build the best models, and attendant costs rise, it’s likely that consolidation will occur in the space. Some companies may fall behind in the research and sell out. And, as we’ve seen, larger companies such as Microsoft and Google, are always watching closely, ready to pay high dollar for the premium talent or promising research. Chipmakers increase their push to break Nvidia’s chokehold on AI Google announced on Tuesday a new ARM-based chip at its cloud conference in Las Vegas, and later that same day, Intel announced a new version of its Gaudi accelerator chips for AI. Both tech giants are trying to take on Nvidia, which controls about 80% of the AI chip market.

