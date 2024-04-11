This is what a middle-class budget in Chicago looks like compared to Madrid, Spain

As grocery prices continue to climb, middle-class families in the United States might be wondering how their financial situation compares with middle-class families living in Europe.
In the U.S., grocery food prices were 1% higher in February 2024 compared with a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meanwhile, Europeans are seeing a drop in food prices from 3.9% in February to 2.7% in March, according to Eurostat data.
Add to that, the rising cost of housing, healthcare, childcare, and college tuition in the United States, and many middle-class families might be looking wistfully across the Atlantic at their European counterparts.
“One of the major causes of bankruptcy in United States—medical bills—doesn’t exist in Europe,” says Joan C. Williams, founding director of the Equality Action Center at University of California, College of the Law in San Francisco.
Childcare, another costly item for most America families, is subsidized in Europe. “Those are two dramatic examples of the different situation that people in Europe and the U.S. are in,” Williams says.
How the middle class looks different in Europe versus the U.S.
Another difference between the two continents is how Europe defines the middle class.
The U.S. defines middle class based on income levels as does the France-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which defines middle class as households with an income between 75% and 200% of the median national income. (The OECD is an international organization whose mission is “to build better policies for better lives”—of which the U.S. is a founding member.)