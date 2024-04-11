This is what a middle-class budget in Chicago looks like compared to Madrid, Spain

As grocery prices continue to climb, middle-class families in the United States might be wondering how their financial situation compares with middle-class families living in Europe.

In the U.S., grocery food prices were 1% higher in February 2024 compared with a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meanwhile, Europeans are seeing a drop in food prices from 3.9% in February to 2.7% in March, according to Eurostat data.

Add to that, the rising cost of housing, healthcare, childcare, and college tuition in the United States, and many middle-class families might be looking wistfully across the Atlantic at their European counterparts.

“One of the major causes of bankruptcy in United States—medical bills—doesn’t exist in Europe,” says Joan C. Williams, founding director of the Equality Action Center at University of California, College of the Law in San Francisco.