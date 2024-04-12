What that new ‘U.S. Farmed’ label means on your favorite beer

The American Farmland Trust, a nonprofit that advocates for farmers and farming, launched the label. Its hopes are that it will someday become the equivalent of a “Made in USA” label, but for packaged food products.

Cans of Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra will be the first products to use the label beginning next month. To get the label, at least 95% of the weight of food products must be farmed in the U.S., excluding water, packaging, and labeling, and the claims must be verified by American Farmland Trust’s certification board.

[Photo: Anheuser-Busch]

“We source nearly all the ingredients in our iconic American beers from hard-working U.S. farmers—many of whom we have worked with for generations,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement. “The U.S. Farmed certification takes our commitment to the next level, and we are proud to lead the industry in rallying behind American farmers to ensure the future of U.S. agriculture, which is crucial to our country’s economy.”