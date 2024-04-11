Ikea just opened a food hall in downtown San Francisco. Can its new model save dying malls?

BY Adele Peters4 minute read

If you’re shopping for bookshelves or a table at Ikea in downtown San Francisco, you can now walk next door and eat vegan Puerto Rican food. Or a bowl of Sichuan noodles. Or Danish pastries developed by Claus Meyer, one of the founders of Noma, Copenhagen’s three-Michelin-star restaurant.

The food hall, called Saluhall (“market hall” in Swedish), opened today. It’s one part of Ikea’s experiment in rethinking retail spaces. Ingka Centres, a subsidiary of Ingka Group, the company that operates most Ikea stores, is moving away from its sprawling, maze-like format in some cities. The San Francisco store, which opened last fall, has a smaller selection of products and doesn’t have a large warehouse. And the company wanted the building to offer more than just shopping—including a new coworking space that sits on top of the Ikea store and the food hall next door. [Photo: Ingka Centres] It’s a somewhat risky bet in a neighborhood that’s struggling. The massive traditional mall a block away, formerly known as Westfield Center, is now more than half-empty. Nordstrom, one of the anchor stores, left last fall. Westfield, the former mall owner, gave up its control of the property last summer, blaming the “deteriorating situation” in the neighborhood. Other stores have closed nearby. Some store owners have blamed retail theft and crime in the area. But the bigger problem is that fewer people have been shopping in the neighborhood. Tourism dropped during the pandemic. And even now, more people work remotely than go to downtown offices. Homelessness seems more visible than it was before. With fewer stores and a perception that the area might not be as safe, the “doom loop” continues: Fewer shoppers make it harder for the remaining stores to survive.

But it’s also a central neighborhood, easily accessible by train. Ikea’s thesis: People will return if they have reasons other than just shopping. How Ikea is rethinking the mall The company calls the complex a “meeting place” rather than a mall or a shopping center. “When we started the journey of the ‘meeting place’ business, we started with the fact that there were changes in consumer behavior when it came to online shopping,” says Cindy Andersen, managing director for Ingka Centres. “Then, throughout COVID, those trends were accelerated. Creating these destinations that offer many more reasons to visit beyond shopping has been significant in our strategy.” The company bought the building—another former mall—in 2020. [Photo: Ingka Centres] The office space, called Hej!Workshop and run by the coworking company Industrious, covers 46,000 square feet, with offices, meeting rooms, and lounges outfitted with Ikea furniture. Along with the food hall, which offers unique restaurants and cooking classes, it’s designed to be a reason for people to come to the area more often.

“For people to have natural spaces where they can come together to visit not a couple of times per month, but hopefully every day, it requires that you bring together these different components of mixed use,” Andersen says. [Photo: Ingka Centres] A new local food destination In the food hall, five local restaurants offer food that’s affordable and mostly plant-based. (Ikea has a longstanding focus on vegan and vegetarian food to help cut its carbon footprint.) Taqueria La Venganza, a popular vegan restaurant from Oakland, sells meatless versions of carne asada and al pastor tacos and burritos. Casa Borinqueña, run by a Puerto Rican chef from Brooklyn, makes pastelillos, a pastry filled with plant-based beef or chicken. Kayma, run by Algerian immigrants who had a food truck, serves a vegetable-stuffed puff pastry and a mushroom steak. Momo Noodles, run by chefs who also have a local food truck, serves spicy noodles. Curry Up Now, another local restaurant, sells Punjabi burritos and deconstructed samosas. [Photo: Ingka Centres] Along with the local restaurants, the food hall also includes a vegan burger bar and oat-milk ice cream. (The burgers have a Scandinavian twist, including options like an open-face Beyond Meat patty topped with vegan roe, smoked vegan cheese, fennel slaw, and seaweed.) Smörgåsland, the restaurant developed with Claus Meyer, sells potato flatbreads, cardamom buns, and other Danish-inspired food. Other bars in the space offer drinks. The hall also hosts cooking classes, ranging from basic knife skills to how to make garlic noodles.

[Photo: Ingka Centres] An antidote for doom-loop cities The complex could be a model for rebuilding a struggling neighborhood—and rethinking the concept of malls. Traditional malls obviously have food courts. But it’s a lot less likely that someone would take the train downtown to eat at Panda Express than to try a new local restaurant. And the coworking space is bringing more people downtown each day. The neighborhood has changed significantly in recent years, says Momo Noodle cofounder June Guo, who has lived in San Francisco for a decade. But the restaurant wants to contribute “to the revitalization and rebuilding of San Francisco’s urban landscape,” she says. “Being located in such a dynamic area allows us to connect with a diverse clientele and be an active participant in the city’s resurgence.” [Photo: Ingka Centres] For Ikea, the San Francisco pilot will help Ingka Centres learn as it continues to build on the same approach in other cities. There’s already some proof that it can work. In London, the company recently bought another mall with a large number of vacancies. After remodeling with new community spaces, a gym, food hall, and an Ikea store, retail traffic doubled last year.