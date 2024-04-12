Costco’s $2,000 gold bars are the new $1.50 hot dog

BY Rob Walker3 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

Gold is a hot commodity lately. Spot prices hit a peak this week, attributed to geopolitical jitters and uncertainty about a potential Fed rate cut. Those are traditional inspirations for a gold rush, but these days potential goldbugs have a venue other than the usual markets: Costco. The discount club chain has seen its share price jump 46% over the past year on rising sales and a recently boosted dividend. Last summer, it introduced bullion to its familiar sprawling mix of huge jars of mayonnaise, bulk toilet paper, and other jumbo versions of grocery and household staples, selling for around $2,000 per ounce. And a good chunk of its shoppers have taken a shine to it: Wells Fargo recently estimated that Costco may be selling $100 million to $200 million in gold bars a month. [Photo: Costco] That’s an eye-catching number, given that Costco reported $100 million in gold-bar sales for the entire quarter ending last November. “Aggressive pricing and a high level of customer trust” have boosted sales since then, Wells Fargo said in a note to investors, cited by CNBC. “The accelerating frequency of Reddit posts [and] quick on-line sell-outs . . . suggest a sharp uptick in momentum since the launch.”

The actual gold comes in one-ounce bars of PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan, about two inches long and stamped with an image of the Roman goddess of prosperity. While available (at least intermittently) at a select number of physical Costco Warehouse locations, most of the gold bars sell online in batches—limit five per customer—and seem to go quickly. Like the price of gold generally, the cost of a bar from Costco fluctuates, but appears to be pegged at about 2% over the spot price. For buyers, the big-box retailer is an accessible and trustworthy venue for one of the most venerable forms of value storage known to humanity. In recent years, gold is often promoted as a potential hedge against market uncertainty—albeit one that might be more familiar as a strategy touted on vaguely alarming talk-show ads, starring Ron Paul or Steve Bannon. But of course, gold carries risks like any investment. (JPMorgan, noting part of the commodity’s recent rise to “retail investors and speculative institutional investors,” suggests energy as a better hedge.) Other downsides: gold is volatile; its track record as an investment isn’t stellar; and while it’s not clear how easy it would be for an individual to sell physical gold bars for their full value, it will likely be harder than it was to buy them online.