4 tips to discover and demonstrate your true value at work

BY Shelmina Abji5 minute read

As an immigrant who started my career as the only woman of color in a company of 2,000 engineers, I was afraid to speak up because I had compared myself to others who were more educated, more experienced, came from more privileged backgrounds, and spoke better English. I undervalued my opinions, undermined my capabilities, and underestimated my worth. I poured my heart into my project and did a great job at it but my contribution was limited to my own project’s success.

I knew deeply that if I did not figure out a way to become difficult to replace, my company, with limited resources, would not go through the expense of keeping me around and I would have to go back to square one again and start over. This conundrum forced me to face my fear, find my voice, and speak up so I could contribute unique value in all my interactions. Your worth to your organization is tightly coupled with the value you create. The higher the value you create, the higher your worth. When you create unique differentiated value, you become essential to the success of your leader and the entire organization. Every leader knows which employees are essential to their success. They are marked for retention. Here are four tips, which will help you accelerate your ability to create higher levels of value at your maximum capacity.

Become intentional about creating value in every interaction At the hectic pace of our workplaces, if you are not intentional about creating value, you will tend to run on autopilot. You often won’t see what’s really needed of you, you may not be aware of the impact you could have. Begin each day, each meeting, and every critical conversation, whether it is a one-on-one conversation or a group conversation, in person or virtual to create value. You will create a brand of someone who is known for always creating value. Reflect upon your week to see where you created value and where you did not. Figure out why you missed the chance. Were you preoccupied? Were you upset about some situation or about someone? Learn from it and course correct and then quickly move on to celebrate yourself for where you did intentionally create value. This starts building a mindset of value creation and you keep getting better at it. Each one of us has value we can create not just for the project we are hired for (otherwise you would not have been offered the role) but also outside our project. To do that we must first recognize what barriers are keeping us from creating value at our maximum capacity—internal or external—and overcome those barriers.

Whenever you feel a fear of speaking up or someone interrupts you or undermines your capabilities, remember not to react to the negative stimulus. Pause. Own the power to manage the voices in your head and deliberately choose how best to respond. I refer to this as your Power Quotient: Your ability to scan your mental chatter and intentionally choose an empowering response to a disempowering stimulus. Soar with your competence and authenticity Your ability to create value is directly proportional to your competence in any given role. Your genius lies at the intersection of all your competencies. It’s your unique differentiated value that no one can easily create. Take on roles that require more of your competencies. When you take on such roles, you get energized because they allow you to fire on all cylinders. Additionally, you must lean into your authenticity by being true to yourself, and that includes your upbringing, life journey, values, character, and personality. Doing so allows you to bring forward the differentiated and unique value that only you can create.

I realized that my unique background and life journey enabled me to create unique value. Because I was unique and my life experiences were unique, my thought process was also unique. I saw and solved problems differently than anyone else on my team. My differences, which I once thought were my weaknesses, were in reality my strengths, and I needed to recognize them as such. Once I leaned into my uniqueness, I created unique value that could neither be replaced nor replicated easily. Perfect the art of collaboration Collaboration is the process of working together to create value with each other—this includes what we know, what we do, and how we think. When you collaborate, your ability to create value gets multiplied, because together we can create more value than any one of us can individually. Remember you don’t always need to have fully formed ideas. Instead, asking thought-provoking questions to formulate ideas together can lead to tremendous value creation. No matter what expertise you have, if you can’t work collaboratively with others, your ability to contribute value will be limited.

Develop the skills needed for you to master collaboration including open-mindedness, intellectual curiosity, effective communication, and cultural competence. Always share credit with and acknowledge the contributions of others and listen to the feelings and concerns of others. Collaboration is critical when you emerge as a leader. The higher you rise in a corporation, the more your success depends on your ability to collaborate with other stakeholders to create value for your organization. Future-proof your value creation When you follow the three steps above, you will create tremendous value and become essential to the success of your organization today. But what about in the future? With our quickly evolving workplaces, you must become strategic and intentional about building competencies that will ensure you continue to create tremendous value in the future.