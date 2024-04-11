My personal brand led me through challenges. This is how you can craft yours to do the same

I’m often asked this question: “What word best describes you?” My response is always “courageous.” There are a few ways to define this word, but the one that best drives my connection with it is: “having or showing the ability to meet danger and difficulties with firmness.” Every step of my journey has required firmness in my decisions with no turning back.

I knew early in my career that it was going to take courage to navigate through a culture that was not designed for my success. It was going to take courage to speak up for myself and advocate for others. It was going to take courage to challenge the status quo. My brand has been my consistent compass through all of it. When I am contemplating whether a decision is too risky, I rely on my brand. When I am doubting an action I want to pursue, I rely on my brand. Even when my negative inner voice wants to loudly remind me that I don’t belong, I rely on my brand.

You must create a brand that you can pull from when experiencing challenging times. For many members of diverse communities, we need a brand that reminds us of our inner strength and that positions us to be viewed by others as someone to be respected, valued, and maybe even admired. Getting there takes planning, nurturing, and the ability to consistently display what your brand represents. Think about what you want to be known for. The brand you establish will, in many circumstances, dictate how others engage with you, while the absence of a brand can open the door to others’ attempts to influence how you are viewed. When you fail to craft your individual brand, you deprive yourself of the opportunity to show up in the way you want to be seen.

Integrating your brand with your power

I was leading a diversity course outside of the U.S. that focused on the challenges of a particular ethnic group. As we were preparing for a very senior leader to present his commitment to diversity, I asked each participant to think about questions they wanted to ask him.