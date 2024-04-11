This stylish office chair is made out of paper

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

The Italian design brand Arper just debuted a new version of its iconic office chair, the Catifa 53. But instead of leather, metal, or plastic, the updated Catifa Carta’s seat is made of 29 layers of paper—and it’s designed to sequester carbon.

The chair’s innovative material was created by PaperShell, a Swedish startup founded in 2021 with the goal of producing alternatives for traditional plastic. To manufacture the artificial wood, PaperShell starts with by-products like sawdust, chips, and branches. Those locally-sourced materials are then processed into kraft paper, which is layered and pressed together with a natural resin. What results is a material that’s both load-bearing and moldable. Notably, more carbon is stored during this process than released: One kilogram of PaperShell translates to about 1.58 kilograms of CO2 that might otherwise be released into the atmosphere. According to PaperShell cofounder Anders Breitholtz, the material can be used to make anything from skateboards to car components. But the company is still in its early stages, and dropping a new material is “very much about pinpointing the right players” to work with. Arper’s Catifa Carta chair will be the first time that a furniture manufacturer incorporates PaperShell in a design. [Photo: Salva Lopez/courtesy Arper] A new take on sustainability When Arper CEO Roberto Monti first joined the company two years ago, he found a number of sustainability initiatives in the company’s past, but no holistic future plan. So, he made it a priority to “start connecting the dots.” Now, Arper’s three-part sustainability initiative includes commitments to improve the wellbeing of employees and consumers, start the transition to a circular economy, and reduce environmental impact.

[Photo: Salva Lopez/courtesy Arper] “[PaperShell and Arper’s] view on sustainability was very much aligned,” Breitholtz says. “We talked about it in the context that sustainability is so much more than impact reduction, or fear, or guilt, or something dystopian—it’s also something that could be really interesting through an art or design perspective.” Both Breitholtz and Monti embrace the concept of “aesthetic sustainability,” or the idea that beautiful, well-made items prevent the constant upgrading of home goods. When the office chair does eventually reach the end of its usability, its PaperShell seat can be turned into something called biochar, a form of charcoal that stores carbon and can be used as soil enhancement. [Photo: Salva Lopez/courtesy Arper] Building the chair For a recent startup like PaperShell, collaborating with a designer furniture brand on a new iteration of its best-selling product certainly wasn’t simple. Monti would be the first to admit that Arper is “super picky when it comes to attention to detail and quality,” so PaperShell’s final seat had to fit the Catifa 53’s classic shape while meeting Arper’s strict brand standards.