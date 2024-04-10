‘Deez Links’ wants to make the internet fun again

Back in the day, the internet felt fun . It was a place to share what you were consuming, musing about, and see if your friends were doing the same.

But somewhere along the way, things took a turn. What was once a place for forming connections and goofing off has become a breeding ground for abuse. Share a dissenting opinion on social media and there’s a decent chance you’ll be yelled at, threatened, or doxxed.

One newsletter, Deez Links, is aiming to bring satisfying banter back to social media. Or, at the very least, create a safe-ish place to share your most controversial thoughts without having your entire personhood attacked. Started by writer Delia Cai in 2015, Deez Links shares the topic du-jour of the Twitter or larger social media diaspora. The newsletter, which has 17,500 subscribers, recently took on a new life thanks to an off-shoot series called Hate Read, which finds Cai handing the mic to other writers, some anonymous, who want to rag on everything from menswear to media parties.

In just a few weeks, Hate Read has already made waves online, culling both praise and more hate. Cai tells Fast Company its two most popular editions (about menswear and media parties) gained 48,000 views and 45,000 views, respectively, and largely had traffic coming outside of emails. And of course, Deez Links’ usual programming remains a series of things and references that Cai enjoys.