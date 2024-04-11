These gorgeous train stations will restore your faith in public transit

We’re in the midst of a rail renaissance . Amtrak is seeing record ridership, high-speed rail is finally making its way to the U.S., and countries around the world are investing in their railways. At the heart of all of these improvements is the train station—a breed of architecture pioneered in the 1800s that has come into its own over the last century.

In the new book Station: A Journey Through 20th and 21st Century Railway Architecture and Design, journalist Christopher Beanland assembles 50 modern train stations from around the world, from Madrid’s Atocha station, which features a forest of a garden, to Berlin’s open, sunlit Hauptbahnhof.

“I was looking for a global selection of interesting architecture and design from the 20th and 21st centuries,” Beanland tells Fast Company.

As a self-admitted brutalism lover, Beanland says he had to include Skopje station in North Macedonia. Among his other favorites included in the book are Coventry station in England and Los Angeles’s Union Station, with its white facade and distinctly Californian architecture, which he describes as “Pueblo Glam.”