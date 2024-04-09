What it was like to watch the 2024 solar eclipse from New York City

On April 8, a solar eclipse swept across the United States, captivating much of the country for a few precious minutes as the moon crossed in front of the sun. New York City was one of many areas in which to witness a partial eclipse, and with sunny weather and excitement in the streets, there was no better place to experience the spectacle.

[Photo: Sandra Riaño for Fast Company]

Times Square was teeming with anticipation. An hour out from the eclipse, people were periodically putting their eclipse glasses on to check out the sun. Around 2:47 p.m. ET, the sky began to darken.

[Photo: Sandra Riaño for Fast Company]

[Photo: Sandra Riaño for Fast Company]

[Photo: Sandra Riaño for Fast Company]

Crowds gathered on the sidewalks with the clearest view of the sky, away from nearby buildings blocking the sun.

[Photo: Sandra Riaño for Fast Company]

[Photo: Sandra Riaño for Fast Company]

[Photo: Sandra Riaño for Fast Company]

Toward Bryant Park, a crowd formed along the sidewalk and the park’s perimeter, as the grassy area had been roped off. Near one seating area, a man attempted to look at the sun without glasses. Someone next to him cautioned him of the risks and then shared his glasses.