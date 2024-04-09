What it was like to watch the 2024 solar eclipse from New York City

On April 8, a solar eclipse swept across the United States, captivating much of the country for a few precious minutes as the moon crossed in front of the sun. New York City was one of many areas in which to witness a partial eclipse, and with sunny weather and excitement in the streets, there was no better place to experience the spectacle.
Times Square was teeming with anticipation. An hour out from the eclipse, people were periodically putting their eclipse glasses on to check out the sun. Around 2:47 p.m. ET, the sky began to darken.
Crowds gathered on the sidewalks with the clearest view of the sky, away from nearby buildings blocking the sun.
Toward Bryant Park, a crowd formed along the sidewalk and the park’s perimeter, as the grassy area had been roped off. Near one seating area, a man attempted to look at the sun without glasses. Someone next to him cautioned him of the risks and then shared his glasses.
There were a couple instances of groups of friends sharing one pair of glasses among themselves. Around the park’s perimeter, a group of young girls called out loud, “Does anyone have extra eclipse glasses?”
During the eclipse, a faint clap was heard. Almost immediately after, the crowd began to disperse. One man said, “Inflation is rising, back to work!”
As the sky began to lighten, smaller groups gathered in pockets on the sidewalks. In front of Bank of America, onlookers inside and outside the building stole glances at the sun.