Design leaders are in their reinvention era

BY Robert Fabricantlong read

Last year was a sea change for a generation of my peers who led the charge in building out large scale design teams at major corporations and large consultancies. As I reported in my previous piece, The Big Design Freakout, companies including IBM and McKinsey went from few—if any—designers in their leadership ranks to more than 30 executive or partner-level positions.

Big Tech, in particular, set the blueprint for this unprecedented corporate design expansion in the mid-2010s, as such firms as Amazon, Google, and Meta tried to emulate Apple’s singular, design-driven success, armed with favorable interest rates and easy money. And this trend extended well beyond Silicon Valley. Over the past decade, sectors as diverse as banking, healthcare, and infrastructure embraced strategic design (at one point, Barclays became the largest employer of design talent in the U.K.). But things have changed over the past couple of years. As the folks at the U.K.-based digital product consultancy Class35 put it: “The strategic design gold rush is over.” At least it is in big business, at companies like IBM and Expedia, which are scaling back or eliminating design leadership roles. Tech companies, too, are downsizing their in-house design functions with design increasingly seen as a subordinate capability in product-led organizations. As relatively recent entries into the corporate ledger, with a serious case of “imposter syndrome,” design leaders have felt particularly vulnerable in the recent economic downturn. But the good news is that the story does not need to end here. Whatever your diagnosis of the issues—self-inflicted or not—there is a lot of senior design talent on the market that is now seeking the right model to remain relevant. They want to increase their sense of purpose as they explore the next chapter of their careers. These leaders have come out of this cycle with a much greater respect for business realities and a keen desire to feel less at the mercy of the latest corporate management trends.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

A moment of reinvention With this shift, a new class of platforms and networks have emerged, including Neol, Design Executive Council, Chief Design Officer School, Design Leadership Job Board, and Design Leaders. These platforms specifically target “fractional” design leaders who are looking to support one another, collaborate on projects, better communicate their value, and source new income-generating opportunities, both individually and collectively. While these sorts of networks are not new, in the past they tended to emerge around a specific topic or market. Now, given the diversity of leadership talent, the ambition of these new platforms seems to be broader. They want to make fundamental changes in how the market for design leadership engages with the business community moving forward. That is not an easy task, given that creatives are notoriously bad at self-organizing. The new crop of platforms and communities could represent the next wave of professional associations and alliances—something we haven’t seen in design since AIGA was formed in 1914 and IxDA in 2003. It’s hard to say right now if these platforms will seize on this moment to open up new horizons for top-tier design talent, or if they are simply digital self-help groups for a cohort taking stock of their careers, who have fewer options than they expected and are facing more difficult paths inside companies.

The power of community The platforms Neol, Design Executive Council, and Design Leaders can have an important purpose at this moment of creative diaspora. Scott Nazarian, a former Frog, Microsoft, and McKinsey design executive, believes these communities instill a sense of “collective courage” for individuals who became quite accustomed to the resources and operations of the large businesses behind their efforts. Or as former Philips, Frog, and SYP senior design strategist Lindsey Mosby puts it: “I enjoy being independent, but I don’t want to be alone.” While these various communities strive to address a similar need, their founders built them with very different goals in mind. Neol is in many ways the most ambitious, with a venture-backed business model that is seeking commercial returns. When launching Neol, Kerem Alper saw an opportunity to help companies tap into a much larger, global marketplace of “independent creative leaders.” Before Neol, Alper launched Atolye, a hub for creatives in Istanbul and Dubai that Kyu Collective acquired in 2019. With Neol, the platform will source opportunities for designers then take a cut of the action, which is “paid for by the client and not the community,” as Alper describes it (though I am not sure what this distinction really means in practice).

As Neol’s “chief evangelist,” Tim Brown (also chair of Ideo) sees this moment as a unique opportunity for the growing class of creative leaders. “A couple of decades ago, the individual reputations of most designers were not that great. Now we are seen as much more valuable,” he says. “We never had as much inherent creative knowledge and experience value as we have today. But does the market see it?” Alper believes there are complementary dynamics on both the demand and supply sides of the market, with companies who are less interested in investing in dedicated design initiatives, and talent looking for greater flexibility in how they work and who they work with. While trumpeted on the website as a true paradigm shift for creative leadership (“one of the most significant innovations in how creativity is organized in a half century”), Neol is really more of a natural evolution of the post-COVID remote working environment that taps into a fractional leadership model borrowed from other fields. Alper describes his vision for Neol as a place where a chief design officer (or other executive) can gather a brain trust around them in order to, “meet every three months to really think about their biggest challenges in the business,” he says. “How do I build the right teams around these challenges? How do I build the right culture?”

From that view, it might also allow Kyu firms like Ideo and SYP to maintain their premium pricing, while recognizing that the market is looking for a lighter touch engagement model and access to a more diverse and cost-effective senior talent base (Neol is an independent business with Kyu as a major backer). Unsurprisingly, Ideo has already set up shop on Neol to manage its external talent network and leverage this model for clients that arent looking for conventional design consulting engagements. And I am already starting to see seasoned former Ideo and Frog design leaders, such as Shalu Umapathy and John Rousseau, list “fractional executive” on their Linkedin profiles. From relevance to irrelevance? The model makes sense on paper, but it may be coming at the worst time in the market with the supply of senior talent greatly outstripping demand. Even a cursory review of the profiles on Neol can be overwhelming, given the strategic design jargon and title bingo. How are buyers of these services expected to navigate the different capabilities on offer? Are these even the right skills to be marketing precisely at a moment when the fundamental nature of design practice may be changing?

From what I have heard from active members of the Neol network, the matchmaking process is still a bit haphazard. Though this may improve with the AI features that Neol is using for training to guide potential buyers through the process of creating a design brief and generating a short list of the most relevant design leaders. Even still, buyers could be left with a “team” primarily made up of very senior folks with an average of 19 to 20 years of experience, including Sean Carney, former CDO of Philips, and Brown himself. Naturally, this type of talent comes with strong opinions (though Neol is starting to build a second tier of talent with around 7 years of experience). At least one design executive at a large pharma company expressed some concern that this level of design leader is used to rewrite the brief on every project, rather than helping a company better execute on its current strategy. With no one in the obvious position of team lead, it is easy to imagine how this could get confusing. Alper admits that for many of the companies, “it’s a more complex and messy thing to buy. It’s not as straightforward as buying a WPP [one of the major advertising holding companies] agency,” he says. That is not necessarily an appealing value proposition for businesses, at least in the current moment. From what I have heard, the number of actual projects being executed within this community is small. One person remarked that they had “joined 6 months ago with no projects yet.” While Neol is still at an early stage, when I spoke with Brown and Alper earlier this year neither was able to offer convincing examples of commercial sounding projects that the Neol community had executed. Alper described an advisory engagement for a large NGO (with strong ties to Kyu and prior experience working with ideo.org) as early evidence of demand for the model.

advertisement

Given the current market conditions, It will be interesting to see if Neol can sustain the platform until demand picks up. “The confidence in investing in creativity is lower today than it has been for some time,” says Brown. Unsurprisingly, the emphasis at Neol seems to be switching from individual projects to setting up enterprise relationships with talent managers at big companies (not CDOs) as the primary buyers. Alper cited a consumer appliance company that has migrated most of its creative campaign development to the Neol platform. While much less sexy, these sorts of enterprise relationships seem far more viable as a business in the current market. The platform is currently piloting this offering with seven companies and agencies. The High-End Network Other platforms like Design Executive Council (DXC), founded by Gordon Ching, are taking a different and less commercial approach. DXC markets itself as a high-end, member-supported executive network with a focus on face-to-face engagement through chapters in San Francisco and New York. While Neol is growing rapidly with 50 to 60 creative leaders joining each month—it requires significant scale to train its AI-enabled matching services. DXC positions itself as highly exclusive, with annual dues that are out of reach for many design executives, even those who remain in senior positions at large corporations. DXC seems intent on evoking a sense of privilege in its branding, with the trappings of a clubby executive network and images of boardroom dinners featuring signed guest books and Montblanc pens on their website. One member I spoke with felt fortunate that their corporate employer was willing to cover half the annual costs, though it is not clear if this will be sustainable for them in the future.

DXC seeks to better equip design leaders with the skills and networks they need to exert their influence in the corridors of power. Ching would like membership to confer a sense of status in the market, which will take time to mature. He envisions a future in which design leaders can have a voice not just as members of a senior leadership team, but also in corporate boardrooms as directors of major companies. In the meantime, this positioning might feel a bit out of touch given the current focus on equity within design, a sentiment echoed by at least one person who declined to join DXC. Current participants, all of whom hold design leadership roles, see it as a valuable, high-trust environment. “The higher you get, the people on either side of you don’t have the background and point of view that you do. It can be very lonely and difficult,” says former GE, Google, and Cisco design executive, Greg Petroff. DXC has provided leaders like Petroff with a place to “find some validation,” as he puts it. “Someone who gets you and can tell you: ‘Hang in there. You got it.’ Because you cannot do that with your cross-functional peers,” he says. Somewhere in the middle of DXC and Neol is another new platform called The Design Leaders Community, or DLC, whose approach marries the exclusivity of DXC and the commercial aspirations of Neol as a large marketplace for design leadership services. Recruiter Rob Magowan (who once worked in digital design) started DLC in 2023, and it has already amassed an impressive list of community members, including such luminaries as John Maeda, Patricia Moore, and Sandy Speicher, through persistent LinkedIn marketing.

Magowan explains that the idea grew organically out of his executive recruiting practice as more and more of his clients were seeking a place to share and reflect on their journeys. Magowan has been open about the fact that DLC is still trying to figure out how to best create value for its members, involving them directly in a recent strategy discussion, for example. It is not clear how large he intends this community to grow (he indicated he would be closing out membership fairly soon), but he is actively seeking to expand the diversity of cultures and perspectives represented in the community beyond the U.S. and Europe. DLC recently held a forum for design leaders in Latin America organized by Erico Fileno (founder of the human-centered design program at Positivo University and currently an executive at Itau, the largest financial institution in Latin America), which was attended by more than 600 people. I joined the DL community to help with this effort and extend DL’s reach by introducing him to Dalberg’s design leadership team from India, Africa, and Latin America including Aika Matemu, Prerak Mehta, Emma Ericsson, and Maria Alejandra Sandoval Avila. While there is no explicit business model through sales commissions, membership dues, or training fees, the synergies for someone in executive recruiting are pretty straightforward and shouldn’t limit what DL can become in the future as this nascent community grows and evolves. A new mission for design? Regardless of the platform, these efforts are tapping into the zeitgeist, particularly as many design leaders look ahead to continued uncertainty in the market for design in 2024. For many designers, these networks open up opportunities to redefine their purpose. If establishing design as a critical capability for business is no longer the primary goal for this class of senior leadership, then what is their North Star moving forward?

“I think our next great adventure is to share and show how design delivers its best work in systems thinking and complex problem-solving, and not only in customer experience,” says Mosby. Personally, I am totally onboard with this mission as it is the core of our practice at Dalberg Design, where we use strategic design to address, say, climate-adaptation issues in complex urban ecosystems such as Santiago, Chile, with the Rockefeller Foundation’s Adaptive Cities Program. But that kind of systemic change takes a long time to demonstrate value. This doesn’t seem to speak to the urgency of the moment for most of the individual design leaders I spoke with who, in the face of a market that is rapidly changing with the rise of generative AI, are looking to reinvent themselves in the next six months. The AI feeding frenzy has the potential to sideline design once again, as we chase our tails trying to solve for the “next” interaction paradigm with the move from apps to digital agents, and miss out on the bigger picture. I spoke with a number of design leaders at major companies like Microsoft who are struggling to just keep up with the corporate forces unleashed by the launch of ChatGPT. They are not seeing a lot of room to take a strategic role in this shift as design leaders, at least not in this first wave of go-to-market offerings.

Others, like former McKinsey and Goldman design executive, Kwame Nyanning, see the path to reinvention best realized outside the confines of big business. “Things are about to get really, really different, really, really fast” according to Nyanning who recently launched the “agentic” UX firm, Agxncy. “And in those periods of time, agencies are vital because [big companies like] Goldman are risk-averse.” Nyanning believes that big companies will need to hire external talent out of sheer necessity. “It’s planning, it’s progression, it’s about optimizing, as opposed to innovating,” he says. “They’re going to need to look outside and find the spark of inspiration to find what’s next because things are moving too fast for them to build those capabilities inside.” Nyanning is focused primarily on working with second-tier financial-service providers where he can have a direct relationship with the CEO. Ryan Rumsey, founder of CDO School, which has trained more than 1,100 designers in business and management skills since its launch in 2019, is also seeing the rise of a new class of data savvy design entrepreneurs looking to launch multifaceted offerings. “The big shift for me in [design] entrepreneurship is this pivot toward running multiple businesses simultaneously,” he says. “Some are more project-based, some are fractional or capacity building offerings, and others could be some sort of platform product that’s more automated.” From what I am hearing from Nyanning and others, their increased business savvy enables them to identify emerging-use cases for multilayered go-to-market offerings, often with a strong B2B or enterprise flavor.