The solar eclipse is over—here are 3 things to do with your used glasses

The 2024 solar eclipse across North America has come and gone—but your eclipse glasses remain behind. So, what should you do with them? Here are several options.

Save your eclipse glasses for future use Eclipses aren’t exactly common events, but if you operate on extremely long timelines and like to plan ahead, many eclipse glasses can be saved for future use—provided they are of the appropriate safety standard, says the American Astronomical Society. “If your eclipse glasses or viewers are compliant with the transmittance requirements of the ISO 12312-2 safety standard, and if their filters aren’t scratched, punctured, torn, coming loose from the frame, or otherwise damaged, you may reuse them indefinitely,” the AAS says. This wasn’t always the case with eclipse glasses, as ones using older safety standards typically had expiration dates, after which time they became unsafe to use.

Donate your eclipse glasses If you don’t want to hang on to your eclipse glasses, you can donate them. While it will be many, many years before the United States sees another total solar eclipse, eclipses will appear in other parts of the world sooner. There are a few organizations that help people donate glasses which can then be redistributed to others. Astronomers Without Borders maintains a list of collection partners in various states. It also notes that nationally, over 240 Warby Parker retail outlets accept donated eclipse glasses. You can find a list of Warby Parker locations here. Eclipse Glasses USA also has a program where it accepts used but undamaged eclipse glasses to redistribute. Currently, they are accepting glasses that will be sent to school children in Latin America for the October 2024 annular eclipse there. You can donate your used glasses by sending them to Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC, PO BOX 50571, Provo, UT 84605 by August 1, 2024.