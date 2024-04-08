Founded by twin sisters, Searchlight helps recruiters tell candidates apart

To job recruiters, Kerry and Anna Wang have often looked alike.
That’s not entirely surprising—the pair, who are the cofounders of hiring software company Searchlight, are twin sisters. They also both attended Stanford University and have even both held jobs at Google and McKinsey.
“We not only looked the same in person but on paper as well,” says Kerry Wang, Searchlight’s CEO.
But, the sisters say, they actually have different skill sets and working styles that weren’t captured by a traditional cursory résumé review. That’s in part what led them to build Searchlight, a six-year-old company that uses AI to help recruiters find the top candidates for a particular position and is now being acquired by Multiverse, which helps clients like Microsoft, KPMG, and Unilever deliver training to employees.
Searchlight’s approach uses a mix of proprietary data and custom assessments, AI-driven analysis of documents like résumés, and in-depth questions for job references to spot people who are likely to do well at a particular job. The company’s technology can determine skills and personality traits that are likely to be meaningful for a particular job, then identify applicants likely to have them, all while providing recruiters with detailed information about why it’s evaluating candidates a certain way.
“You show up with a lot of guesswork in hiring and we’ve taken away that guesswork,” says Anna Wang, Searchlight’s CTO.
Searchlight’s AI system was originally built using boosted decision trees, a flowchart-like approach to machine learning that Anna Wang says is well-suited to the kind of tabular, spreadsheet-like data that the company is able to generate for job candidates. It’s also better-suited than approaches like neural networks for generating models that humans can understand and validate, she says.