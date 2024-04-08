Founded by twin sisters, Searchlight helps recruiters tell candidates apart

That’s not entirely surprising—the pair, who are the cofounders of hiring software company Searchlight, are twin sisters. They also both attended Stanford University and have even both held jobs at Google and McKinsey.

“We not only looked the same in person but on paper as well,” says Kerry Wang, Searchlight’s CEO.

But, the sisters say, they actually have different skill sets and working styles that weren’t captured by a traditional cursory résumé review. That’s in part what led them to build Searchlight, a six-year-old company that uses AI to help recruiters find the top candidates for a particular position and is now being acquired by Multiverse, which helps clients like Microsoft, KPMG, and Unilever deliver training to employees.