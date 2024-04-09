Here’s how Sequoia teaches founders to find product-market fit

BY Ainsley Harris4 minute read

Sequoia Capital is one of the best-performing venture firms in Silicon Valley, thanks to bets on companies including Apple, Cisco, Google, Instagram, and Stripe. When Sequoia started Arc, an accelerator program for pre-seed and seed-stage startups, in 2022, it distilled its knowledge about company-building into curricular materials for founders. Now, for the first time, the firm is making those lessons publicly available, starting with a framework for product-market fit.

For founders, achieving product-market fit is the key to unlocking growth. The concept is a reminder that great products don’t exist in a vacuum; they need a bevy of eager customers. But much of the guidance around product-market fit assumes that founders are building the kinds of products that can quickly go viral, yielding hockey-stick growth and quantitative confirmation that this key milestone has been reached. Approaching company-building in this way may have seemed appropriate a decade ago, when many startup teams were building easily iterable software, like consumer apps and freemium B2B solutions. But as more teams tackle problems in hard tech, for example, it can feel incomplete. An experimental product like an electric airplane can’t go viral overnight. Enter Sequoia’s product-market fit framework, which comes at a time when venture funding has taken a nosedive due to high interest rates and other economic pressures. Founders today need to do more with less, and get to product-market fit as efficiently as possible. Sequoia’s framework defines three product-market fit archetypes and outlines different ways of thinking about each one.

“The internet is full of these one-size-fits-all answers, and we find that honestly, that’s not that helpful to founders,” says Sequoia partner Bogomil Balkansky, who specializes in seed and early-stage investments. “The framework is very rooted in how customers think about their problems, and because of that, I believe that it has staying power.” Of course, no framework can safeguard against fraud or geopolitics, as Sequoia has been learning the hard way. The firm bet big on Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange, writing checks for $225 million. When FTX imploded in late 2022, the firm wrote down its investments to zero. Meanwhile, its 10% stake TikTok owner ByteDance, once a portfolio star, became a liability as lawmakers zeroed in on TikTok’s algorithmic influence over Americans. Arc and its curriculum are safer territory, bringing Sequoia back to the early-stage company-building it knows best. The product-market-fit framework’s first archetype, which Sequoia describes as a “hair on fire” problem, looks like a model with which most founders will be familiar. In this scenario, customer demand is obvious and urgent. Here, the challenge for startups is standing out, as there are likely dozens of competitors vying for customer attention, whether they are hawking HR software or promoting neobanking services.

“Usually, it is the case that multiple startups have figured out that a lot of customers are ready to buy [because] they have ‘hair on fire’ problem,” says Balkansky. “And so that actually raises the bar for how robust and how mature the product needs to be in order to be successful and raises the bar for differentiation.” The second archetype, which Sequoia dubs “hard fact,” refers to a scenario in which customers are resigned to an entrenched status quo. As a case study, Sequoia cites Block, first known as Square, which saw an opportunity to bring credit cards to “cash only” small businesses. In order to convince small business owners to change their behavior and adopt something new, Square initially gave away its software and dongle credit card readers for free. “Founders in this path take something that the world sees as a ‘hard fact’ and they realize that it’s actually just a hard problem,” says Zefi Hennessy Holland, a former founder who’s now a senior director at Arc. “The distinction is that problems can be solved, but facts can’t be changed. And so founders in that path need to have a very different way of looking at the world.”

The third archetype is the most foreign to traditional product-market fit thinking. Labeled “future vision” by Sequoia, it describes groundbreaking innovations that create entirely new categories, like the iPhone. While founders working on future vision problems face little competition, they must court dubious customers and investors and manage their capital carefully in order to survive grueling product development timelines. Product-market fit isn’t a new idea: Sequoia founder Don Valentine taught the concept, and venture investor Marc Andreessen popularized the phrase in a 2007 blog post. “The only thing that matters is getting to product-market fit,” he wrote, defining the term as “being in a good market with a product that can satisfy that market.” When product-market fit is achieved, he explained, everything snaps into place—customers are knocking down your door, money is pouring in, journalists are blowing up your phone—leading to the outcomes that Silicon Valley dreams are made of. But of late, Sequoia, through its experience working with the small cohorts of leaders going through Arc, has become attuned to gaps in founder knowledge. Venture firms churn out content these days, but very little of it is purely educational.