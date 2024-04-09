6 things emotionally intelligent people never do

Most of what has been written on the topic of emotional intelligence focuses on what emotionally intelligent people do and what the benefits are of being emotionally intelligent. Of course, it makes sense that if we want to develop our emotional intelligence, we need to understand what actions make someone emotionally intelligent.

However, it is just as important to know what not to do, and what situations to stay away from, in order to be emotionally intelligent. So here are 6 things that emotionally intelligent people stay clear of.

Negative people

People with high levels of emotional intelligence avoid negative people like the plague. Yes, we all need to vent and release our frustrations every once and a while. Continuously bottling up our frustrations can have negative impacts on our mental and physical health. However, there is a difference between expressing your emotions and constantly complaining. People who possess good levels of emotional intelligence understand that negative people drain our energy. They also are aware that our energy is limited and needs to be focused on what is important to us. Once an emotionally intelligent person identifies an energy vampire, they avoid them. And if avoidance isn’t possible, they try to limit the time they have to spend with them.

Comparison

Emotionally intelligent people avoid comparison. The basis of emotional intelligence is self-awareness. The more self-aware we are, the more we are able to rise above other peoples’ expectations of us. When we are self-aware and self-assured we are more able to pursue a life that fulfills us and makes us happy. Emotional intelligence allows us greater opportunity to find the life that fits for us. Emotionally intelligent people are aware that if they are happy and fulfilled in where they are in life, there will be little need to compare themselves to others.